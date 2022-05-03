West Kelowna Warriors defenceman Tyson Jugnauth has been named the BC Hockey League’s defensive player of the year.
The award is given to the most outstanding performer at his position during the regular season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches. During the 2021-22 regular season, Jugnauth scored nine goals and 41 assists in 52 games played this season.
“This past year I’ve been able to go from strictly an offensive minded defenceman to a fully rounded defenceman” stated Jugnauth.“Thank you to my coaches and my teammates for pushing me to be the best I can be.”
This is the fourth time a member of the Warriors has won the defensive player of the year honours.
Previous winners include Brendan Ellis (2009-10) and Justin Schultz (2008-09), (2007-08).
It was a franchise record-setting year for Jugnauth. He finished with most assists in a single season by a defender with 41 and finished tied with Schultz with 50 points for second most points by a defenceman in a single season.
“Tyson is a player who has always had the natural ability to take over the game offensively and this year he also rounded out his defensive side,” said Warriors coach and general manager Simon Ferguson. “I am excited to see what the future holds for Tyson.”
Other award winners included Victoria Grizzlies forward Matthew Wood, who took the Brett Hull Trophy as the league’s top scorer and the Bruce Allison Memorial Trophy as rookie of the year.
Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ Simon Tassy won the Vern Dye Memorial Trophy as most valuable player.
Salmon Arm’s Owen Say was named best goaltender.
Penticton Vees bench boss Fred Harbinson collected the Joe Tennant Memorial Trophy as coach of the year. The Vees goaltending duo of Kaeden Lane & Carter Serhyenko won the Wally Forslund Trophy for giving up only 123 goals against — a per-game average of 2.28.
The Vees also won the Ron Boileau Trophy for having the league’s best regular-season record at 43-8-1-2 (89 points)
Chilliwack Chiefs forward Cameron Johnson won Bob Fenton Trophy as the most sportsmanlike player.
NHL Central Scouting ranks Jugnauth as the 134th top North American skater.
His next hockey stop will be at the University of Wisconsin.