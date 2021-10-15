WHL fans waited a long time for this, and Colton Dach made sure it was worth it.
Dach scored two rippers and newcomer Colby Knight made 29 saves as the Kelowna Rockets doubled the Kamloops Blazers 4-2 on Friday night at Prospera Place.
“That was huge for us,” said Dach, a Chicago Blackhawks prospect. “Coming into tonight, the guys told me it was a pretty big rivalry. I was amped up, the guys were amped up, and I think it was an overall good game.”
Elias Carmichael and Max Graham also scored as Kelowna improved to 2-1-0.
Josh Pillar and Viktor Persson replied for Kamloops as Dylan Garand faced 27 shots in the Kamloops net. It was the first loss of the young season for the Blazers (4-1-0), who are in Vancouver tonight to face the Giants (2-0).
Fully vaccinated fans were allowed into the arena, but attendance was capped at 50% capacity. Still, they were at full voice to witness a team that’s undergone a makeover since the last we saw them — March 11, 2020.
There was an abbreviated hub season since then, but without fans or any threat of playoffs, it’s felt like a long time since the team and its fans acquainted themselves.
“It’s been a while,” Rockets coach Kris Mallette said of the fans. “I know that our guys were excited, I was excited. I’ve been with this organization for quite some time, and to not have these people backing us in the bubble (last season), it’s great to have them back. They really gave our guys a lot of boost.”
They had plenty to cheer for, especially early.
Dach struck first, giving Kelowna a 1-0 lead 7:47 into the game. He did well to control a bouncing puck at the Blazers’ blue line and start toward the net. Kamloops was caught playing catch-up, and never did pose any threat as Dach and Novak worked a two-on-one.
Novak kept Garand honest, but that allowed Dach to rip home a wrist shot to the far side.
It was a quick period with just one power play, and that came with just over two minutes remaining in the opening frame. Dach was tagged for slashing even though it appeared all he did was knock the puck away.
The best chance came courtesy a Quinn Schmiemann cross-ice pass to Pillar, who only managed to deflect it high over Knight.
The Rockets’ rookie goaltender was solid. He didn’t stray from his crease, and absorbed any shots without any hint of a rebound.
Not bad considering Kelowna added him on Wednesday afternoon, and then released Kelowna-born veteran Cole Schwebius to make room.
He withstood the pressure, but he was also fortunate the Blazers didn’t get better contact, with the most dangerous chances coming off the ends of sticks and deflecting wide of the target.
Mallette said there was no doubt Knight was going to get a look as soon as possible.
“We need to see what he can do,” the coach said. “I thought he carried himself extremely well. He gave us a chance and, obviously, we came out with the win.”
Knight, 18, had just four games of Major Junior experience before Kelowna sent a fourth-round selection to the Edmonton Oil Kings for his services.
He held fast as Kelowna and Kamloops moved chess pieces in front of him.
After the first ended 1-0, Graham added to Kelowna’s momentum 36 seconds into the second period. Jake Poole was up to his craftiest best, creating a turnover against the run of play deep in the Blazers’ zone.
Graham picked up the loose pill, wheeled in tight and roofed his second of the season into the top corner on Garand’s stick side.
But the Blazers weren’t about to go quietly. They began to turn the momentum midway through the game, even if they squandered a two-man power play.
In all, Kelowna surrendered three power plays in the middle frame and all Kamloops had to show for it was a wrist shot smashing off the corner behind Knight.
Still, the shots on goal had to bother Kelowna: Kamloops held a 13-6 advantage.
Kamloops finally broke the seal three minutes into the third when Pillar centred, and the puck ricocheted off a Kelowna defenceman’s skate past Knight.
Persson tied it a little over 2 ½ minutes later after Kelowna coughed up the puck deep in the Kamloops end. Daylan Kuefler centred off the rush, and all Persson had to do was keep his stick on the ice to redirect it past Knight.
But to their credit, the Rockets didn’t dwell on the setback.
Dach found space along the left wing and unleashed a bullet short-side past a screened Garand.
Carmichael spun and fired a nearly 200-foot empty-net goal with 40 seconds to play to end the scoring.
ROCKET BOOSTERS — The three stars were Dach, Pillar and Knight. … Kamloops held a 35-31 shots-on-goal advantage. … The Blazers were 0-for-4 on the power play; Kelowna was 1-for-2. … Kelowna isn’t back on the ice for another week. They’ll play in Vancouver on Oct. 23 and Oct. 29 before the Victoria Royals pay a visit on Oct. 30.