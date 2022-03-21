The Warriors continued their winning ways, Sunday, beating the Vernon Vipers 6-1 at Royal LePage Place in front of 1,114 fans.
The win was West Kelowna's eighth straight and secures the BCHL club a first-round playoff matchup against those same Vipers beginning April 1.
Tyler Cristall, on the power play, and Christophe Farmer each had a goal and an assist while Charles Alexis-Legault, Marcus Joughin, Tyson Jugnauth and Nick Roukounakis added singles.
Brennan Nelson and Nicolas Ardanaz kept the offensive engines humming with three assists apiece. Johnny Derrick made 22 saves in goal.
Luke Lavery scored Vernon's only goal. He tied the score 1-1 late in the first period, but that was as close as the Vipers would get.
Roan Clarke took the loss in net, making 23 saves on 29 shots.
West Kelowna capitalized on superior specialty teams, scoring twice in four power plays and shutting down Vernon (26-20-7) five times.
The Warriors (35-16-1) are back in action Friday night when they travel to Penticton to take on the BCHL-leading Vees (41-8-2).
West Kelowna then ends the regular season on March 26 at home against the Merritt Centennials (3-44-4).
Nobody can catch the Vees for top spot in the BCHL.
Penticton is coming off a 6-1 win over the Cranbrook Bucks on Saturday night.
The Bucks scored first — with seven seconds to play in the opening period — but that just seemed to stir up the Vees.
By 7:37 of the second, Penticton was ahead on two goals from Adam Eisele. Jackson Nieuwendyk added another 21 seconds later and Bradly Nadeau made it 4-1 heading into the second intermission.
Brett Moravec and Luc Wilson added insurance goals in the final frame.
Carter Serhyenko had a 23-save win while Nathan Airey took the 31-save loss.
The power play was vital for the Vees, who went two-for-five while holding Cranbrook scoreless in five chances.
The Vees are a little busier to end the season than most BCHL teams.
After an eight-day hiatus due to a series of rescheduled games, Penticton actually split with Cranbrook.
On Friday, Noah Quinn had two third-period goals plus an assist in leading Cranbrook to a 5-2 win. Ryan Hopkins and Spencer Smith scored in a losing effort.
Nathan Airey was the winning goalie with 32 saves. Kaeden Lane made 19 saves for the Vees.
The Vees, who have clinched first overall in the BCHL and the President’s Trophy, travel to Washington on Wednesday for a game in Wenatchee against the Wild (22-24-5).
The Vees close out the regular season at home with a pair of games at South Okanagan Events Centre — Friday versus West Kelowna and Sunday afternoon against Merritt.
Penticton's first-round playoff opponent will be the Trail Smoke Eaters (19-28-4).