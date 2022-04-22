There’s no doubting if the Talyn Boyko trade was a success for the Kelowna Rockets.
The Western Hockey League club named the six-foot-seven goaltender team MVP this week prior to the Rockets heading into Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Thunderbirds in Seattle.
The Rockets credit Boyko with giving them a chance to win every night.
Acquired in a trade from the Tri-City Americans in early November, the New York Rangers prospect put together a stellar campaign.
He appeared in 46 games for Kelowna this season, posting a 28-12-1-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.79 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.
Boyko is the seventh Rockets goaltender to win the MVP award, joining Kevin Swanson, Shane Bendera, Derek Yeomans, Kelly Guard, Adam Brown and Jordan Cooke.
Rookie of the Year: Andrew Cristall
Selected eighth overall by the Rockets in 2020, Cristall put together a remarkable campaign that saw him match and break franchise records.
Cristall scored 69 points (28G, 41A) over 61 games, including 31 penalty minutes and a +18 plus/minus rating.
He finished third in team scoring and tied Colton Dach for the team lead in power-play goals with nine.
He set a new franchise record for goals by a 16-year-old and tied Shane McColgan’s record of 69 points by a 16-year-old.
Cristall is not eligible for the NHL Draft until 2023.
Top Scorer: Colton Dach
Dach led the Rockets with 29 goals, 50 assists and 79 points in 61 games.
The 19-year-old forward also led the team in shots on goal with 274 and power-play points with 27 (9G, 18A).
He was acquired in a trade from the Saskatoon Blades prior to the start of the season. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound forward was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round of the 2021 NHL draft.
Top Defenceman: Jake Lee
The 6-foot-2, 194-pound defenceman from Ardrossan, Alta., led the Rockets defence core in goals, assists and points.
Suiting up in all but two of the Rockets games this season, Lee set career highs across the board with 16 goals and 30 assists through 66 games.
Scholastic Player: Marcus Pacheco
The 17-year-old forward achieved significant academic results in his educational programs while balancing WHL commitments.
The Edmonton product appeared in 57 games, putting up 14 points (3G, 11A), along with eight penalty minutes and a +2 plus/minus rating in his rookie season with the Rockets.
Hollis Pearce Award, Top Defensive Forward: Nolan Flamand
The Rockets top pick from the 2019 WHL draft made an impact on all ends of the ice this season. Tasked with playing top penalty kill minutes, the Saskatoon product led all Rockets centremen with a winning faceoff percentage of 51.9%.
Flamand appeared in 60 games this past season, posting 40 points (10G, 30A), eight penalty minutes and a +19 plus/minus rating.
He’s ranked 187th among North American skaters eligible for the 2022 NHL draft.
Unsung Hero: Mark Liwiski
The 20-year-old forward posted career highs across the board in his final season with the Rockets.
Liwiski registered 46 points (24G, 22A), 116 penalty minutes and a +15 plus/minus rating over 63 games.
Originally acquired from the Everett Silvertips in the summer of 2018, Liwiski appeared in 205 regular-season contests over five seasons—all but 10 of those games in a Rockets uniform.
Humanitarian award: Jackson DeSouza
The Rockets say the 19-year-old defenceman is always going out of his way for fans.
Most recently, DeSouza became involved with the Hockey Gives Blood campaign.
Most Improved: Dylan Wightman
Playing in his second season with the Rockets, the centreman bought into a specific role this season.
Tasked with more responsibilities, the Kelowna product has been a fixture on the penalty kill, playing major shutdown minutes for the Rockets while being dependable in the faceoff dot.
Through 54 games this season, Wightman posted 14 points (4G, 10A) along with 15 penalty minutes.
Best Plus/Minus: John Babcock
The 18-year-old defenceman led the Rockets with a +28 plus/minus rating to go along with 23 points (3G, 20A) through 57 games.
Technically still considered a rookie after only appearing in nine games last season, Babcock became a regular in the Rockets lineup this season.
Most Sportsmanlike: Gabriel Szturc
The rookie forward from Czechia missed just one game this season, and through 67 only posted six penalty minutes.
Selected 44th overall in the first round of the 2021 CHL Import Draft, Szturc posted 41 points (16G, 25A) in his first season with the Rockets.