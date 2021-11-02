The Kelowna Rockets will play their first weeknight game of the season when they host the Vancouver Giants tonight at Prospera Place.
After suffering back-to-back losses to the Giants, the Rockets rebounded with a 5-4 overtime victory over the Victoria Royals on Saturday night at Prospera Place.
Mark Liwiski found the back of the net for the first time this season, while Pavel Novak netted his second WHL hat trick. Jake Poole lifted the Rockets past the Royals with 18 seconds remaining in overtime.
Netminder Colby Knight made 20 saves to pick up his second win of the season.
The Giants have been off since last Friday when they downed the Rockets 7-2 at Langley Events Centre.
Vancouver’s special teams went to work against Kelowna; their power play posted four goals while the penalty kill chipped in two more.
This is the third straight game against the Rockets for the well-rested Giants, the other meeting came on Oct. 23 where the Rockets were shutout 2-0.
Kelowna has been without defenceman Elias Carmichael since last week. He was added to the Rockets injury report last week with a lower-body injury.
Rockets to watch
— F Jake Poole played the hero in overtime for the Rockets on Saturday night with his first career WHL game-winning goal. The 19-year-old has five points (3G, 2A) through six games this season.
— After being held pointless in the Rockets last three games, Mark Liwiski came alive for the Rockets on Saturday. The 20-year-old fired five shots on net while posting a goal and a pair of assists.
Giants to Watch
— Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jesper Vikman has a record of 4-1-0, including a pair of shutouts. The Swedish product, who was selected eighth overall in the 2021 CHL import draft, has a 2.20 GAA and .914 SAV%.
— Fabian Lysell, the Boston Bruins first-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft, posted a goal and three assists against the Rockets, Friday. He has two goals and six assists in five games.