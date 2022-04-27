Fresh off his fourth career win as B.C. Hockey League coach of the year, Fred Harbinson and the Penticton Vees open their third-round playoff series Friday night at home against the West Kelowna Warriors, who just happen to boast the league’s top defenceman.
The BCHL on Wednesday announced Harbinson had been selected by a vote of his peers to receive the Joe Tennant Memorial Trophy on the strength of the Vees’ 43-8-1-2-0 regular season record, which was tops in the league.
The BCHL also announced Warriors blue-liner Tyler Jugnauth, an 18-year-old Kelowna native, was selected by a vote of coaches as the league’s top defenceman of the regular season, during which he piled up 50 points.
Harbinson, who also won the award in 2016, 2012 and 2008, suggested the honour belongs to his club’s entire coaching staff.
“I’m obviously the head coach, but you have great assistants that work with you, and in this job, if you’re going to do it really, really well, you can’t do it as a one-man show,” he said in an interview Friday.
Now to the matter at hand.
The clubs squared off seven times in the regular season, with the Warriors winning four of those dates, including a 4-3 victory when the teams last met on March 25.
While the Vees were the top-scoring BCHL team in the regular season with 256 goals for, the Warriors were second with 231.
“During the last half of the season, (the Warriors) really popped offensively, so we know we’re going to have be diligent on the details without the puck and force them into situations where it’s not easy to get to the net,” said Harbinson.
Neither squad has been challenged much so far in the playoffs.
Penticton defeated the Trail Smoke Eaters 4-1 in the first round, then followed that with a four-game sweep of the Prince George Spruce Kings in the second round.
Luc Wilson leads all Vees scorers with 11 points. Adam Eisele and Bradley Nadeau are next on the list with 10 points each.
Kaeden Lane, last season’s BCHL goalie of the year, has played all of the Vees’ nine playoff games and compiled a sparkling 1.78 goals-against average.
Harbinson, is expecting a “lightning-fast” pace of play in the third round, attributed his club’s playoff success so far to one thing: “our depth.”
“Our minutes have been distributed throughout our whole lineup. Nobody’s having to play out-of-the-ordinary minutes or having to play outside their comfort zones, which is what happens when you over-play players,” he explained.
“I think as far as playing back-to-back nights and the travel we went through in the first two rounds, we seemed pretty fresh because of the way we distributed our minutes.”
Meanwhile, the Warriors defeated the Vernon Vipers and Salmon Arm Silverbacks by identical 4-1 tallies in their respective first- and second-round series.
Josh Evans and Tyler Cristall lead all Warriors scorers with 15 points each, followed by Christophe Farmer and Felix Trudeau, who’ve each carded 14 points.
Netminder Johnny Derrick has played all 10 playoff games and amassed a 2.56 GAA.
“We’re up for the challenge,” said Warriors coach Simon Ferguson.
“We’re playing against the top team in the BCHL and we’re going to be at our best every night… They’ve got some dynamic forwards over there, in my opinion, that we need to play hard against. “
Game 1 of the best-of-seven series goes Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, followed by Game 2 on Saturday night.
The series shifts back to Royal Lepage Place in Kelowna for Game 3 on Monday, May 2, and Game 3 on Wednesday, May 4.
Game 5, if necessary, would be Friday, May 6, in Penticton.
All games start at 7 p.m.
It will mark the sixth time the clubs have faced off in the playoffs since 2008. Penticton holds a 5-1 edge to date.
The winner of the Vees-Warrior series will claim the Interior Conference crown and face off against the winner of the Langley Rivermen-Nanaimo Clippers series from which a Coastal Conference champion will emerge.
As for Jugnauth being named BCHL defencemen of the year, Ferguson said his player
Improved by leaps and bounds this season and proved reliable in all situations.
“He’s kind of your prototypical next-generation defenceman who has some pretty good offensive abilities but is able to play hard defensively, as well,” said the coach.