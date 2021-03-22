The B.C. Hockey League’s newest franchise will join two of its most storied clubs in one of five pods when league play resumes next month.
Details are still scarce, but the league will launch a five-week season in early April with its 17 active teams stationed in five arenas around the province.
The Penticton pod will be based at the South Okanagan Events Centre, where the Vees will host the Trail Smoke Eaters and Cranbrook Bucks. Fans won’t be allowed in the stands, but games will be live-streamed.
The Vernon Vipers, West Kelowna Warriors and Salmon Arm Silverbacks will play at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place.
Dane Dowiak led the Bucks in scoring with eight goals and 15 points during an eight-game exhibition season last fall. Cranbrook was granted an expansion franchise in October 2019 after the Western Hockey League’s Ice franchise relocated to Winnipeg.
Trail’s top scorer through nine exhibition games was Connor Sweeney, who notched four goals and 10 points. The Smokies were up 2-0 in their first-round playoff series against the Prince George Spruce Kings when the 2019-20 season was abruptly cancelled in March 2020.
The Vees’ top scorer through 13 exhibition games was Matteo Constantini, who collected six goals and 20 points, followed by Quinn Hutson with 15 points in 14 games and Liam Malmquist with 15 points in 13 games.
Penticton lost just once in 14 exhibition contests against Okanagan Cup opponents in a fall pre-season tournament.
The Vees were getting set to open their second-round playoff series when the 2019-20 season was halted.
BCHL players and team staff went into quarantine shortly after the league announced March 12 that it had received clearance from the Provincial Health Office to play a shortened season in five pods. More scheduling information is due to be released this week. The other pods are:
1. Chilliwack: Chilliwack Chiefs; Merritt Centennials; Prince George Spruce Kings.
2. Coquitlam: Coquitlam Express; Powell River Kings; Surrey Eagles.
3. Port Alberni: Alberni Valley Bulldogs; Cowichan Valley Capitals; Nanaimo Clippers; Victoria Grizzlies.
The Wenatchee Wild are sitting out this season.