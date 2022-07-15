Six Kelowna Rockets are attending NHL development camps this week, including three who went undrafted and a fourth who is now a free agent.
Goalie Talyn Boyko (New York Rangers, 4th round, No. 112) and centre Colton Dach (Chicago Blackhawks, 2nd round, No. 62), selected in the 2021 NHL draft, are likely to sign deals with their NHL clubs or AHL affiliates this fall.
Undrafted forward Max Graham will attend the Calgary Flames camp, defenceman Noah Dorey is attending the Edmonton Oilers camp and goaltender Jari Kykkanen will take part in the Florida Panthers camp.
Defenceman Jake Lee, who has since graduated from the WHL, also earned himself an invite to the Flames development camp as a free agent as he turns 21 this week.
He does not have a contract yet for the fall. Acquired from the Tri-City Americans in early November, Boyko earned the Rockets’ MVP award after the regular season.
He went 28-12-1-3 with two shutouts, a 2.79 goals-against average and .913 save percentage this season.
Also in his first season with the Rockets after a trade with the Saskatoon Blades, Dach led the in points (79), assists (50) and shared the team lead in goals (29) through 61 games. The 19-year-old also led the team in shots on goal with 274 and power play points with 27 (9G, 18A). He was named to the WHL’s B.C. Division first all-star team.
The Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., product is one of 44 players who has been invited to attend Canada’s junior team summer camp July 23-27.
Graham went undrafted after being listed No. 156 among North American skaters on the NHL Central Scouting Bureau’s final rankings for 2022.
The Kelowna product posted 33 points (10G, 23A), 43 penalty minutes and a plus-10 rating through 64 games this year. Graham added a goal and an assist in five playoff games.
Dorey put up a career-high 21 points (3G, 18A) last season.
Kykkanen made his WHL debut in December after starting the season in the AJHL. The goaltender made 13 appearances in his first season with the Rockets, posting an 8-3 record with a 2.75 goals-against average, .897 save percentage and a shutout.
Lee was named the Rockets’ top defenceman and earned a spot on the WHL B.C. Division all-star team after leading all Rocket defencemen in scoring and setting career bests in every major offensive category including a plus-23 rating.
Warriors past, present, future
West Kelowna Warriors’ defenceman Charles Alexis Legault will attend Ottawa Senators development camp, graduate Connor Joyce will attend Montreal Canadiens camp and graduate Carter Wilkie will attend his hometown Calgary Flames camp.
Legault, 18, was a part of NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings, but went undrafted; however, a strong second half of the season with the Warriors turned some heads and earned him a commitment to Quinnipiac University this fall.
The three drafted players — Tyson Jugnauth (Seattle), Ben MacDonald (Seattle) and Luke Devlin (Pittsburgh) — will be attending their NHL development camps.