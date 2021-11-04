The Giants scored first, the Rockets scored in overtime, and in between were a whole lot of shenanigans.
Andrew Cristall’s overtime goal lifted the Kelowna Rockets to a 7-6 win over visiting Vancouver in WHL play at Prospera Place late Wednesday.
“There’s a lot of learning and teaching that has to go on,” Rockets coach Kris Mallette said. “It’s a win, and we’ll take it, but man it was tough. It was tough at times, for sure.”
The goals came in waves, with Kelowna twice scoring three straight; the win was Kelowna’s second straight.
Colby Knight started in net for Kelowna, but allowed four goals on seven shots in just about 15 minutes of work. Cole Tisdale came into the game in relief, and made 17 saves on 19 shots to earn the win.
Vancouver’s Jesper Vikman—who has two wins already this season against Kelowna, including a 2-0 shutout win—showed he’s human and allowed seven goals on 40 shots.
Perhaps surprisingly in a game with 13 goals — seven alone in the first period—special teams didn’t play as large a factor as they might have.
Kelowna was 2 for 4 with an extra attacker while Vancouver went 1 for 3.
After Vancouver established a two-goal lead early in the third, the Rockets responded with three straight of their own, including the overtime winner from 16-year-old Cristall.
Four of the Rockets’ goals came from defencemen, including two from 20-year-old Jake Lee. Nolan Flamand was involved all night long, picking up four assists.
“Today was huge for us to play the way we did and come out with the win,” he said.
“In the dressing room we said to just stay calm, and keep doing what we’re doing and find a way, and we did.”
Rockets defenceman Tyson Feist earned first star honours after putting up a goal, an assist, a fight and a plus-1 rating—no small feat for a defenceman in a wide-open affair.
Vancouver’s Damian Palmieri scored his first WHL goal 53 seconds into the game. The Rockets then responded with three straight from Steel Quiring, Lee and Feist. That triggered the next wave.
The Giants pushed back with three of their own from Payton Mount, Tanner Brown and Connor Horning to hold a 4-3 lead after twenty minutes of play. Tisdale replaced Knight in net following the fourth goal.
Vancouver’s Zack Ostapchuk and Kelowna’s Noah Dorey traded scores in the second frame before Ethan Semeniuk scored early in the third for the Giants. Turner McMillen pounced on a rebound and Lee converted a final-minute power play to force overtime.
In the extra frame, Cristall charged up the left-wing at a defender and the Vancouver netminder. He hesitated briefly before turning back and beating Vikman with a quick snap shot through the five-hole to lift the Rockets to consecutive OT wins; they came into the game following a 5-4 OT win over the Victoria Royals on Oct. 30.
Kelowna (4-3-0) outshot Vancouver (4-2-1) 40-26 overall.
Kelowna is set to continue the homestand tonight when they host the Portland Winterhawks (4-6-1) at Prospera Place. On Saturday night, the Prince George Cougars(5-4-0) arrive in Kelowna. Both games are to begin at 7 p.m.
A limited number of single-game tickets are available at selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office or by phone at 250-762-5050.
Fans must abide by B.C. Health Authority orders, which include masks, double vaccinations and a vaccine card.