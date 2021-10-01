Heading into the 2018 WHL draft, former Kelowna Rockets forward Tyson Baillie joked with his neighbour, Colton Dach, that the Rockets might select him.
Baillie was off by three years, but that hasn’t dampered the excitement level now that Dach is wearing a teal-red-and-copper sweater.
“Every time Tyson would come home, (my brother) Kirby and I would always want to go out on the ice with him and be out there with him,” Colton told Kelownarockets.com this week. “He was playing in the WHL, and that was what we wanted to do in our careers one day, and then take the next step to the NHL. He was someone that we always watched, we would sneak in a few late bedtimes to tune into his games.
“One year for our Christmas present from Tyson he gave us each a Kelowna Rockets jersey. I’m sure my mom will be digging that photo up soon.”
That could be any day now after the Rockets shipped well-liked forward Trevor Wong to the Saskatoon Blades earlier this week to acquire Dach. It was a rare one-for-one deal that exchanges Wong’s shifty, energetic style for Dach’s bruising approach to hockey.
With so many smaller forwards who rely on speed first, Dach gives the Rockets some much needed size up front.
He’s listed at six-foot-four and 205 pounds, by far the heaviest in Kelowna’s lineup.
Kelowna didn’t have the chance to choose Colton in 2018 because the Blades scooped up the younger Dach brother with the sixth pick in the draft. Saskatoon already had in their lineup Kirby, now an emerging star for the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks.
Colton was able to spend a couple of months in the City of Bridges in 2018-19. He said that having the chance to watch his brother and the Blades following his draft year helped show him what the WHL was about.
“I didn’t get the chance to play a game with Kirby in Saskatoon, but I was up there for a couple of months,” Dach said. “As a 15-year-old going there and watching a player of his stature, being there with him every single day and seeing how he carried himself and trained is something that not a lot of people get to do.”
Kirby departed the Blades during the 2019-20 season, cracking the Blackhawks roster as an 18-year-old.
During that same season, Colton produced 29 points (11G, 18A) through 62 games in Saskatoon as a 16-year-old rookie. During the shortened 2020-21 hub season, Dach improved his numbers, producing 20 points (11G, 9A) over 20 games. He led all Saskatoon skaters in goals (11) and power-play goals (5) scored last season. He credited the spike in his game with having extra time to train.
“The 12 months that we had off for offseason training because of Covid was good for me — I think it was good for my development. Starting to play games again back in March was a little weird, but after a few games I started to find my groove and got back to playing hockey.”
Another moment of deja vu unfolded for the Dach family this past summer when the Blackhawks selected Colton in the second round (62nd overall) of the 2021 NHL draft.
“That was an unreal moment for not only me, but also for my family and Kirby. When Chicago was on the clock there, Kirby got a text a few minutes before and was smirking at one of my friends. It was that friend’s job to get the hat. I kind of saw their eye contact, so I didn’t know, but I kind of knew.”
Dach is still at his first NHL camp in Chicago. They’ve spent time in Minnesota playing against the Wild’s rookies before returning for Chicago’s development camp.
“It has been good to watch guys like Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and Kirby, to see how hard they push themselves during their fitness testing and then see their skills on the ice,” Dach said.
While still in Chicago, Dach got the news that he would be joining the Rockets.
“It’s not easy getting traded, it’s something I wanted, but I’ve made a lot of memories playing in Saskatoon. It’s something that I think is going to help me be a better player and help me develop,” he said. “I know Trevor and I think where we’re similar is that he likes to score goals and I like to score them, too; that’s something that’s not going to change. I think for myself, something that I bring to the table is my compete level. I’m a bigger guy and I think I can use my body to knock guys down, be physical on the puck or in the corners. I want to be an all-around player, that’s what I’m going to bring to the Kelowna Rockets.”
When asked about goals this season, Dach said little has changed since the trade.
“I want to win first and foremost, I think that’s the biggest thing I’m going to bring to Kelowna is that competitive nature. The Rockets have had a long history of being successful and that’s something I want to help continue.”
The Rockets are to open their home schedule on Oct. 15 against the Kamloops Blazers. They open the regular season with two games against the Royals in Victoria, Oct. 8-9.
