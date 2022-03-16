An Indigenous basketball tournament that will draw almost 900 young athletes to Kelowna next week isn’t just about hoop dreams, organizers say.
Players between the ages of nine and 17 representing 65 teams will compete in the Junior All Native Basketball Tournament. It’s the first time the event has been held since 2019, owing to the pandemic.
“This annual tournament is about much more than basketball. It’s a thread that has connected our communities for many years,” tournament director Tara Montgomery said in a Wednesday release.
“We’re excited to be able to host JANT on our beautiful Syilx territory - to finally come together as Nations, not just to compete, but to hold up our children, culture, and communities,” Montgomery said.
This year’s tournament is not only the first since the onset of the pandemic but it’s also the first since the discovery of 215 unmarked children’s graves at a residential school in Kamloops, Montgomery notes.
“The tournament provides an opportunity to foster and promote wellness, sportsmanship, leadership, and nation pride among First Nations youth. And, in light of the 215, celebrating children is so important,” Montgomery says.
Games will be played at four locations around Kelowna between March 20-25, though venues and times are still being devised. When available, the schedule will be posted on jrallnative.ca