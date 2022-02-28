Rilen Kovacevic scored the game winner in the middle of the third period as the Kelowna Rockets wrapped up their weekend with a 4-3 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds, Sunday in Kent, Wash.
The Rockets were coming off of a 6-2 loss the night before in Kamloops, after defeating the Blazers 2-1 on Friday night at Prospera Place.
Seattle got on the board first, with the two teams trading goals three different times before Kovacevic got the final goal.
Andrew Cristall posted his second multi-goal game of his young WHL career, while Kovacevic scored his first game winner.
Netminder Jari Kykkanen stopped 37 shots.
Jared Davidson opened the scoring for the Thunderbirds 4:38 into the game.
Cristall responded for the Rockets by cutting in front of the T-Birds net while on the power play, unleashing a backhand shot.
Jordan Gustafson and Colton Dach traded power play goals before the end of the frame.
Reid Schaefer restored Seattle’s lead 42 seconds into the second period. Cristall tied it up again, redirecting Tyson Feist’s shot past netminder Scott Ratzlaff.
The T-Birds outshot the Rockets 40-26.
Kelowna was two-for-five with the power play, while Seattle was one-for-five.
With the win, the Rockets leap from the T-Birds for fourth in the Western Conference standings with 66 points.
Blazers 6 Rockets 2
The Rockets’ four-game win streak was snapped Saturday in Kamloops.
The Blazers got out to a two-goal lead, but the Rockets responded with goals from Tyson Feist and Colton Dach to tie the game early in the second. Kamloops then answered with four straight goals, that included Luke Toporowski completing his hat trick.
The Rockets took eight penalties throughout the game, with four of them in the opening frame.
With Jackson DeSouza sitting in the penalty box, Toporowski opened the scoring in the first period.
Toporowski added his second 36 seconds into the second period. Tyson Feist responded seconds later for the Rockets. Colton Dach equalled before Daylan Kuefler restored the Kamloops lead for good 14:57 into the period.
The Blazers pulled away in the third with goals from Ethan Brandwood, Toporowski and Kuefler.
Talyn Boyko made the start for the Rockets, stopping 32 of the 38 shots he faced. His record is now 21-13-2-1. With Dylan Garand injured, Dylan Ernst backstopped the Blazers, turning aside 24 of the 26 shots fired on him.
Kelowna was zero-for-three with the power play, while Kamloops was two-for-eight.
Rockets 2 Blazers 1
Defenceman Tyson Feist scored both goals for Kelowna after Kamloops opened the scoring.
Boyko made 30 saves on 31 shots to pick up his 21st win of the season.
In a tight defensive matchup, there were only four penalties called — two to each team.
The Blazers got on the board first when Logan Bairos set up Reese Belton in the slot 10:07 into the second period.
Captain Feist responded exactly five minutes after with his first goal in 16 games.
Early in the third, Feist fired the game-winner through traffic that found its way past Blazers starter Dylan Ernst. It appeared as though Kamloops tied the game with 5:33 to go in the game, but it was deemed no goal.
Kelowna outshot Kamloops 35-31.
Both teams were zero-for-one on the power play.
The Rockets will face the Thunderbirds again tonight in Kent.
The Rockets next home game is Friday when they host the Victoria Royals.
The 2022 WHL playoffs will be played in a Conference format, which hasn’t been used since 2014.
Playoffs have been under division formats since 2015.
Conference play combines the B.C. Division with the U.S. Division.