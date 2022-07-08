West Kelowna Warriors defenceman Tyson Jugnauth was taken in the fourth round of the NHL draft Friday by the Seattle Kraken.
The Toronto-born, Kelowna-raised 18-year-old defenceman finished his second BC Hockey League season with nine goals and 41 assists in 52 games. He was named the league’s top defenceman and will be moving on to play at the University of Wisconsin this fall.
Jugnauth came into the draft ranked 66th among North American skaters. He was the 100th selection in the draft.
Two incoming Warriors were also drafted on Friday.
Ben MacDonald, 18, as selected 91st overall in the third round, also by the Kraken. The Weston, Massachusetts, native and spent the majority of his youth playing for Noble & Greenough school in (USHS Prep) where he led the team in scoring with 14 goals and 15 assists in 22 games. MacDonald came in ranked 50th among North American skaters. He is to join the Warriors this fall.
Luke Devlin was selected 182nd overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Devlin, 18, led the St Andrew’s College Saints (Aurora, Ont.) in scoring this past season with 19 goals and 28 assists in 44 games. Devlin came into the NHL Draft ranked 202nd among North American skaters and was selected in the sixth round.
Devlin, born in Memphis, Tenn., and now living in Toronto, is committed to Cornell University in the NCAA after he plays for the Warriors.
Seven BCHL players — including Eli Barnett of the Victoria Grizzlies, Tyson Dyck of Cranbrook Bucks, Abram Wiebe of Chilliwack Chiefs and Cade Littler of the Wenatchee Wild — were taken in the draft.
– With files from the West Kelowna Warriors