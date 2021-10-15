The last time any of us sat — with or without masks — inside Prospera Place watching Kelowna Rockets hockey was March 11, 2020.
Before the game started, there were rumblings that something big was happening with the NBA. An announcement had been scheduled, and not too long later, the pro basketball league shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NHL followed shortly thereafter, and that created a cascade effect that eventually sidelined the Rockets’ final five games of the regular season, any chance at a playoff, and the entire Memorial Cup tournament Kelowna was set to host.
That was 583 days ago.
Only now are the Rockets planning to reopen Prospera to fans for regular-season hockey. Many things have changed since then.
Gone from the Rockets lineup are vital pieces, including star centre Matthew Wedman, starting goalie Roman Basran, and NHL-bound defenceman Kaedan Korczak.
In all, only seven players remain from that game on March 11 — a 3-2 loss to the Victoria Royals.
The Rockets have opted for a convincing makeover, going with skilled forwards still growing into bigger roles. There are as many unknowns, but equal amounts of optimism coming from the front office.
Players such as Pavel Novak, Mark Liwiski, Jake Lee, and Tyson Feist will look to handle much of the heavy lifting.
Colton Dach (Chicago Blackhawks) has replaced Wedman as the featured player up front. He will need to have broad shoulders, himself, in a new system since coming over from the Saskatoon Blades in a trade for Trevor Wong.
Dach scored 20 points (11 goals, 9 assists) in 20 games last year, and many expect those totals to expand rapidly now that he’s played 83 career WHL games and undergone one pro tryout camp since being selected in the second round of last spring’s draft.
Perhaps the most significant difference this year is goaltending. Kelowna released Basran in favour of Cole Schwebius. Cole Tisdale was pencilled in as backup until the Rockets acquired Colby Knight from the Edmonton Oil Kings. It appears to be an open competition for minutes.
What hasn’t changed since the pandemic ruined everyone’s fun is the competition.
The 4-0 Kamloops Blazers will provide the opposition tonight.
Kamloops returns familiar thorns in Kelowna’s side, including Logan Stankoven (2G, 6A in 4 games), Josh Pillar (2G, 5A), and goalie Dylan Garand. Garand, a New York Rangers prospect is possibly the best goaltender in the B.C. Division.
The puck drops tonight at 7 p.m. You must show proof of vaccination to enter Prospera Place, and seating is limited.