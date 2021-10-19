Kelowna Rockets forwards Max Graham and Gabriel Szturc, both first-time NHL draft candidates, earned C ratings on NHL Central Scouting’s first “players to watch list” on Tuesday.
Coldstream native Austin Roest, a five-foot-nine, 169-pound forward, joined them. The Everett Silvertips centre has one goal in four games this season. He scored eight points (3G, 5A) in 23 hub games last season, his first.
The list is a compilation of all the top prospects from North America and Europe. It will be updated throughout the season as scouts evaluate players.
Players on the preliminary list with A ratings are considered potential first-round picks. Players with B ratings are considered possible second- or third-round choices, and those with C ratings are potential fourth-, fifth- or sixth-round selections.
Graham, a six-foot-three, 214-pound Kelowna native, was acquired from the Everett Silvertips in late August. He led the Rockets in scoring during the 2021 preseason, posting five points (2G, 3A) over four games while winning 57.1% of his faceoffs.
Through three games this season, Graham has two goals and an assist.
Szturc, a five-foot-10, 172-pound forward, was selected by the Rockets 44th overall of the CHL Import Draft this past summer. The Cesky Tesin, Czech Rep., product has appeared in three regular-season games, posting a pair of assists.
Szturc represented Czech Republic at the 2021 IIHF Under-18 World Championship this past spring, scoring four points (3G, 1A) in five games.