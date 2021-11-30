The Bucks spoiled the Warriors’ one-of-a-kind party on Saturday night at Royal LePage Place, the only BCHL game over the weekend to feature a wedding ceremony between periods.
While the Warriors were no doubt happy for the two fans who tied the knot, there was no love lost on the ice in a 2-1 Bucks’ win.
West Kelowna survived the first 20 minutes despite officials ejecting Chase Dafoe for a blow to the head late in the first period.
Cranbrook slowly wore down their hosts in the second until Kellan Hjartarson and Tyson Dyck each scored to make it 2-0. West Kelowna’s Alexi Van Houtte-Cachero cut the lead in half six minutes later, but that’s as close as the Warriors would get.
A late-stage comeback became nearly impossible when the refs ejected Tyler Cristall for a match penalty in the game’s final minutes.
Dafoe was banished early for a high hit on Bucks blue-liner Quaid Anderson, putting the Warriors in a tough position with only 10 forwards for much of the game.
Cristall was ejected late for kicking, an odd, rare call that chafed the Warriors.
West Kelowna managed 33 shots on Cranbrook goalie Nathan Airey, but the Warriors defence surrendered 40 shots against Justin Katz.
The Warriors didn’t have any luck on the power play, either, going scoreless in two opportunities. They kept Cranbrook scoreless in four chances — sort of. Dyck’s goal came one second after Charles-Alexis Legault’s hooking penalty expired.
Warriors 7, Smokies 3
Felix Trudeau scored early, often and late for the Warriors, Friday, in Salmon Arm.
Trudeau’s hat trick was a first for the rookie from Terrebonne, Que., and good enough to launch him into second overall among BCHL scorers.
Trudeau has 14 goals and 13 assists in 18 games this season. He’s committed to the University of Maine Black Bears next fall.
Chase Dafoe, with an assist, also scored twice along with singles from Jayden Price and Elan Bar Lev Wise. Tyler Rubin had three helpers from the back end, and Bar Lev Wise added two assists.
Johnny Derrick made 44 saves for the win while Evan Fradette faced 39 shots in Trail’s net. Surprisingly, West Kelowna generated just one power play (and went scoreless).
Vees 8, Centennials 0
There was no mercy for flooded-out Merritt with Penticton outshooting their displaced foes 52-22 on the night.
The Cents were clearly not impressed, giving up two goals on eight power plays, while going scoreless in three chances of their own.
Casey McDonald and Ethan Mann each scored twice while Josh Nadeau, Fin Williams and Luc Wilson each had a goal and an assist. Brett Moravec had the other single while Grayson Arnott and Ryan Hopkins added two helpers each.
Kaeden Lane stopped all 22 Merritt shots, and Keegan Maddocks made 44 saves.
It was Merritt’s first game in two weeks since flooding destroyed equipment, forced players from their homes and the club from their rink.
Vees 4, Vipers 3
Perhaps overconfident following their win over Merritt, Penticton fell into a 3-0 hole in Vernon before exploding for four of their own in the third period, Saturday.
Reagan Millburn started the scoring at 13:08 of the first period on a Vernon power play that would go 1-for-2 on the night.
Luke Buss, who also had an assist, made it 2-0 before the first intermission.
Moravec cued the comeback when he scored five minutes into the third period.
Ethan Mann and Moravec, again, tied it with goals 3 1/2 minutes apart. Nadeau got the winner with just over 3 1/2 minutes left to play. Lane made 25 saves while Vernon’s Roan Clarke had 34 saves.
Spruce Kings 3, Vipers 1
Buss scored just 29 seconds into the game, but that’s all the offence the home side would get at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.
Prince George’s Simon Labelle tied the game 10 minutes into the first, and Killian McGregor-Bennett and Nick Rheaume scored early in the second to cement the win.
P.G. was 0-for-2 with an extra attacker while Vernon went 0-for-4.
Aaron Trotter made 21 saves in the win while Ethan David made 24 saves in the loss.
Up Next
The Warriors are back in action Wednesday in Vernon to take on the Vipers, 7 p.m. from Kal Tire Place.
The Vees head north to Prince George on Wednesday to take on the Spruce Kings.