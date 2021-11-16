The Rockets are home — and, more importantly, dry — thanks to a weekend sweep of the Cougars in Prince George.
Kelowna beat their northern rivals 3-0 Saturday and 5-2 Friday, vaulting them into second place in the WHL B.C. Division.
The club is following a similar path to victory these days: continued leadership from the back end combined with timely scoring up front, especially from the youngsters.
Veteran defencemen Jake Lee had two assists on Saturday while Tyson Feist had a goal Friday, giving the Rockets captain six points in six games.
Feist’s five goals are already a career best just 11 games into the season.
Saturday’s game started with plenty of dangerous chances and big hits, but no goals.
Andrew Cristall finally broke the ice midway through the game, redirecting Pavel Novak’s shot past Cougars goaltender Tyler Brennan.
It was a whiz-bang play that saw Novak — covering the point for a rushing Lee — golf a high shot toward the net. Cristall was alone at the right side, and he deflected it under Brennan. Less than five minutes later, Lee fed Max Graham in front of the Prince George net to push the Rockets ahead 2-0. Lee had a defender draped over his shoulder, but still managed to nudge the puck into open ice — one-handed — where Graham swiped it into the net.
Feist ended the game with an empty-net goal. Rockets netminder Colby Knight made 21 saves to pick up his first career WHL shutout and third win of the season.
Both the Rockets’ and Cougars’ power-play units were scoreless on the night; Prince George was zero-for-five, while Kelowna was zero-for-three.
The Rockets outshot the Cougars 33 to 21.
Rockets 5, Cougars 2
Talyn Boyko stopped 18 shots to pick up his third victory of the season and second straight win since being acquired from the Tri-City Americans a week ago. Mark Liwiski earned first-star honors after posting a goal and an assist.
Steel Quiring, Feist, Colton Dach and Novak also scored for Kelowna.
Liwiski’s stellar individual effort put the Rockets on the board 2:18 into the game. He barged down the left wing, and tried to pass out front to Graham. The puck bobbled on him, though, so Liwiski improvised with a backhand deke on P.G. goalie Taylor Gauthier.
Graham had a hand in the next goal, setting up Quiring’s one-timer as they attacked two-on-one. Feist made it 3-0 just a few minutes later when his point shot squeezed under Gauthier’s arm.
Liekit Reichle — with 2:43 to play in the opening period — and Viliam Kmec early in the second cut Kelowna’s lead to 3-2 with plenty of time remaining.
But instead of a P.G. rally, Dach tapped in Gabriel Szturc’s rebound and Novak scored into the empty net to end the scoring.
The Rockets shut down all three Cougar power-play attempts and went one-for-two with the man advantage.
Kelowna has collected 13 of a possible 14 points from the last seven games.
The wins pushed the Rockets (8-3-1) into second place in the B.C. Division, although Kamloops (13-2-0) still leads comfortably.
Kelowna now prepares for a road trip to Portland to play the Winterhawks (5-9-1) in back-to-back games this weekend.
The Rockets are next at Prospera Place on Nov. 26 (Spokane Chiefs, 3-7-2) and Nov. 27 (Prince George, 6-9-0).
Rockets hire goalie coach
Goaltending coach Eli Wilson has joined the staff following Adam Brown’s departure.
“I’m very excited about this opportunity to coach with the Kelowna Rockets,” Wilson said in a press release.
Wilson founded the largest goaltending school in Western Canada, Eli Wilson Goaltending. He runs camps and clinics, and consults worldwide.
Wilson has worked as a goaltending coach for the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, AHL’s Syracuse Crunch, and the WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers, Vancouver Giants and Tri-City Americans.
Wilson has worked with nearly 40 goaltenders in the NHL including Carey Price, Eric Comrie, James Reimer, Joel Hofer, Stuart Skinner, Adin Hill and Devin Dubnyk, all WHL alumni.