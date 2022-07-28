For the first time ever, the BC Sports Hall of Fame will hold its annual summit in Kelowna.
The event, co-hosted by the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame, will be held Sept. 23 and 24 at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.
This is the first time in the 56-year history of the BC Sports Hall of Fame that its annual general meeting will be held outside of Greater Vancouver.
Registration is now open.
“It is part of our plan to move the annual summit and AGM around the province each year, and we’re grateful for the warm welcome and support of Patrick Kennedy and the team at the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame,” said Tom Mayenknecht, chairman of the BC Sports Hall of Fame.
“We will build on this year’s annual summit in Kelowna and previous pilots in New Westminster and Surrey, to make the annual meeting an important coming-together of those who advocate for the promotion of sport history, heritage, and culture in British Columbia. We’re keen to make it a valuable opportunity for professional and community development for Honoured Members and other supporters from throughout the province.”
The two-day summit includes a luncheon paying tribute to several defining moments in British Columbia sport history, a dinner honouring 2022 winners of the Eric Whitehead Inspired Service Awards, a series of community development workshops, a pin ceremony for BC Sports Hall of Famers who are Okanagan-region residents, and the AGM.
The summit is designed for trustees of the BC Sports Hall of Fame, members of the board of directors of the BC Sports Hall Foundation, community stakeholders and representatives of local, regional, and sport-specific Halls of Fame that are part of the emerging BC Sports Hall Network.
“Given several postponements due to COVID-19, this is an opportunity that has been three years in the making,” said Kennedy.
“We consider it an honour to be co-hosting the BC Sports Hall of Fame Annual Summit, and we are looking forward to welcoming trustees, directors, and other stakeholders, including members of the BC Sports Hall Network. It will be a big weekend for us at the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame.”
Among the Defining Moments previously celebrated during the Annual Summit were Vancouver 2018 (the 1994 Vancouver Canucks run to the Stanley Cup Final; 1994 Grey Cup win by the BC Lions; and 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria) and New Westminster 2019 (Terry Fox Marathon of Hope 1980, Vancouver 2010 and the 1982 Canucks run to the Stanley Cup Final).
Details for this year’s event will be announced throughout the summer, including several additional Defining Moments in BC sport history, along with a campaign to commemorate the most important moments in Central Okanagan sport history.
Tickets for the Defining Moments Luncheon and Eric Whitehead Inspired Service Awards Dinner are available online at bcsportshall.com.