There are few better ways to start a new year than with three points.
The Kelowna Rockets turned the page on a new calendar year with a win and an overtime loss to divisional opponents over the weekend.
Kelowna now has points from six straight games after beating Victoria 5-2 on Jan. 1 before following that with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Vancouver Giants the following night.
Talyn Boyko backstopped the Rockets to their 16th win of the season, while Jake Lee posted a pair of goals and assists, against the Royals.
After a tame first period and a second period that went back and forth, the Rockets finally broke free in the third period with three goals.
Deadlocked at zero after one, Mark Liwiski (8) broke the tie 1:01 into the second period on a cross-ice feed from Colton Dach.
It didn’t take long for Royals leading scorer, Bailey Peach (19), to knot things up again; he beat Boyko just 1:33 later.
Jake Poole (6) and Peach (20) traded goals once more to make it 2-2.
Shortly after a Rockets disallowed goal, Jake Lee (7) netted the game-winner on a wrap-around 11:17 into the third. Max Graham (7) then cashed in the insurance goal and Lee (8) scored his second of the night into the empty net.
Boyko made 19 saves on 21 shots to pick up his 11th win of the season, while Royals netminder Tyler Palmer stopped 39 of the 43 shots fired his way.
Kelowna was zero-for-two on the power play, while Victoria went zero-for-four.
Giants 4, Rockets 3 (OT)
The Rockets battled back to extend their point streak to six games with a 4-3 loss in overtime to the Vancouver Giants at the Langley Events Centre on Sunday night.
Despite back-to-back goals by Gabriel Szturc, the Rockets trailed by a goal heading into the third period.
Lee posted his 100th WHL regular-season point with an assist on Dach’s game-tying goal that forced overtime.
Tyson Feist found Szturc (5) all alone in front of the Giants’ net 1:19 into the game.
Just over 10 minutes later, Tanner Brown (3) responded for the Giants. Szturc (6) was credited with his second of the game after a Giant scored on his own net.
Kaden Kohle (3) and Ty Thorpe (10) pushed Vancouver ahead in the second period with back-to-back goals.
Colton Dach (13) ripped home the game-tying goal on the power-play 13:07 into the third.
After Lee nailed the post 10 seconds into overtime, the play then shifted to the Rockets’ zone where Zack Ostapchuk (8) ended things just 30 seconds into overtime, jamming the game-winner past Boyko.
The Giants outshot the Rockets 34-23.
Making his seventh straight start, Boyko stopped 30 of the 34 shots fired on him. Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jesper Vikman turned aside 20 of 23 shots for Vancouver.
Kelowna’s power play was one-for-two on the night, while Vancouver was zero-for-one on the man advantage.
The Rockets move to 16-9-1-3 on the season, second in the B.C. Division with 36 points.
The Rockets next home game is Friday when they’ll host the Vancouver Giants at Prospera Place at 7:05 p.m.
With capacity at Prospera place capped at 50%, limited single-game tickets remain.
Fans can purchase their tickets online at selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office or by phone at 250-762-5050.