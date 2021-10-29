Liza Tough, from West Kelowna and navigator Sue Chapin from Peachland competed for the second time in the women’s only Rebelle Rally in the Nevada desert, Oct. 7-16.
The local pair were the first competitors from Western Canada to compete in the event in 2020.
With COVID-19 travel restrictions throwing added obstacles in their way, the women got help from friends, friendly competitors and sponsors to get to the race with their 2017 Toyota Tacoma this year. The vehicle was picked up on the Canadian side of the Osoyoos border and driven to Seattle until the duo could fly into Seattle where they began the 8,000-kilometre-plus round trip to the rally and back home.
The CanToy Divas team placed 26 out of 42 competitors in the 4x4 class and took home the international cup with a US$2,500 donation being made to the Kelowna Woman’s Shelter.
Local women race in desert rallyMore on their story can be found at rebellerally.com and cantoydivas.com.