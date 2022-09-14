There were a lot of “teachable moments” in the Kelowna Rockets preseason win against the Victoria Royals, says head coach Kris Mallette.
The Rockets posted their second win of the preseason, with a come-from-behind 5-3 victory Tuesday night against the Royals in front of a home crowd at Prospera Place. Kelowna is now 2-1, having split its first two games against the Kamloops Blazers.
After the game, Mallette said there are “habits that need to be broken” among his players. “Those mistakes are going to come with the inexperience.”
He had a little less grace for the experienced players on the ice.
“I shouldn’t have to be mean this early in the season,” he said. “And by that I mean I shouldn’t have to remind players that I’ve had in years previous to play a certain way. In the third period they did what they needed to do.”
On Tuesday, Marcus Pacheco opened the scoring for the Rockets, but the Royals struck back to tie the game at the end of the first.
John Babcock put the Rockets ahead again in the second, but the Royals responded with two goals in quick succession late in the period.
Kelowna rallied in the third, with three unanswered goals – with Jake Poole scoring a pair, including the game-winner on a breakaway while short-handed. Adam Kydd added an empty netter to seal the deal.
Making his preseason debut in the net for the Rockets, Nicholas Cristiano stopped 17 of the 20 shots he faced.
Both teams underwhelmed on the power play, with the Rockets going 0/3 and the Royals 0/4.
The Rockets play the last two games of the preseason this weekend against the Vancouver Giants, with a game at home Friday and an away game Saturday.
Mallette said the Rockets will have to shape up before the regular season opener on Sept. 24 at Prospera against the Portland Winterhawks.
“Our guys look tired but we’ve got to get in game shape in a hurry,” he said.
“It was a little bad blood here and there but nothing like the regular season. That’s what we’re trying to get our regular players ready for because it is a different game, much like the playoffs after the regular season. Our players in the next week and a half are definitely going to get battle tested and be ready for a little animosity come the 24th against Portland.”