The West Kelowna Warriors extended their BC Hockey League win streak to five games with a pair of lopsided victories on the weekend.
At home Friday night, the Warriors trounced the Wenatchee Wild 8-2 at Royal LePage Place.
The Warriors hopped on the bus right after the game to head to Prince George, where they pounded the Spruce Kings 5-1 on Saturday.
Warriors 8, Wild 2
Elan Bar-Lev-Wise and Christophe Farmer each had one goal and two assists to lead the Warriors.
Tyler Rubin, Chase Dafoe, Alexi Van Houtte-Cachero, Nick Roukounakis, Tyler Cristall and Nick Ardanaz also scored for the home team.
The Warriors led 3-0 after the first period. They increased their lead to 5-0 in the second before the Wild scored twice. The Warriors added three more goals in the third.
West Kelowna outshoot the visitors 44-17 on the night with Justin Katz getting the win in goal.
Warriors 5, Spruce Kings 1
The Warriors spread the goal scoring around again with five different players putting the puck in the net.
Bar-Lev-Wise and Felix Trudeau opened the scoring with power-play goals in the second period. Dylan Brooks also made the score 3-0 going into the second intermission.
In the third, John Evans increased West Kelowna’s lead to 4-0.
Johnny Derrick’s shutout bid was ruined with three minutes left in the game as Nick Rheaume scored for the home team. Christophe Farmer wrapped up the scoring less than 30 seconds after that.
The Warriors host the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Royal LePage Place.