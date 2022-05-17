The West Kelowna Warriors have added forward Kailus Green to the roster.
The Kelowna native led the Okanagan Rockets U18 team in scoring this past season with 17 goals and 16 assists in 29 games.
“We are very excited for Kailus to officially join the Warriors family,” said Warriors coach and general manager Simon Ferguson in a news release. “Kailus is a player we followed for a couple seasons. He was the captain and leading scorer for the Okanagan Rockets this season and impressed us with his play as an affiliate this season. Kailus plays the game with speed and energy and has an edge that fans will love.”
Green played four regular season games and two playoff games with the Warriors.
“It feels great to be a part of the team. I spent some time around the team in the postseason and it’s been awesome to get a feel for the organization and how effectively things are run. I’m super excited to work with Simon and the rest of the staff to see what we can accomplish” said Green in the release.
“The fans can expect a high energy two-way player that works hard and plays with intensity. I like to use my body to disrupt plays and a combination of my speed, IQ, and shot to create offensive chances.”
Green joins multiple new recruits for next season including defenceman Nolan Joyce and forwards Ben MacDonald, Jaiden Moriello and Felix Caron.
The Warriors travel to Boston next month for the Boston Development Camp.