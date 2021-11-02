The Okanagan Sun expected their final game of the season to be tight: beat the Langley Rams at the Apple Bowl by eight points, and claim first place in the BCFC.
The Sun accomplished the first goal of the mission as they defeated the Rams to collect their fifth straight victory to end the regular season. Unfortunately, the final score read 13-6, and the Sun have had to settle for second place.
The Sun and Rams both finished the season with identical 7-1 records and the two games played against one another also were equal, finishing at 13-13. The Langley advantage came from defensive points allowed as the Rams only surrendered 32 points against all season long.
The game on Saturday was the defensive battle that lived up to its billing as both teams struggled to gain ground offensively. Only 500 total yards of offence was gathered in the game with the potent running attack of the Sun stymied by the stingy defensive efforts of the Rams.
Malcolm Miller was still able to collect 83 yards rushing on 21 carries, with his longest being a 13-yard scamper.
Mike O’Shea had the biggest performance offensively, hauling in three catches for 95 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dominic Britton early in the fourth quarter. Britton completed the day going 10-for-16 with 198 yards through the air and the touchdown strike to O’Shea.
It was a busy day for kickers on Saturday as Liam Attwood was good on two of three attempted field goals, hitting for 32 and 17 yards out. Langley kicker Tato Ferreyro Araya earned all of the Rams points on Saturday, hitting field goals from 29 and 21 yards out.
Most of the scoring took place in the final quarter of play with a pair of field goals being the only points on the board after the opening half of play.
The score remained deadlocked at 3-3 before O’Shea’s big TD grab to push the Sun ahead by a 10-3 score. Langley came back with a field goal before the Sun looked poised to score late in the quarter.
After a late drive saw the Sun get deep into the Langley territory at the 15-yard-line, the field goal unit was not able to get on the field before the final whistle blew and saw the Sun collect a 13-6 win and good for second place in the BCFC.
The Sun defense was as stingy as they come on Saturday, allowing just six points and forcing Rams QB Michael Calvert into a pair of interceptions with Jonah Williams and Matteo Marino capitalizing.
The Sun is to next face the Vancouver Island Raiders on Saturday in the first BCFC semifinal. Kickoff at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna is set for 4 p.m. with a berth into the Cullen Cup final on the line.
The Rams are to host the Valley Huskers in the other semifinal. Tickets for the Sun’s semifinal matchup on Saturday are available online at okanagansun.ca.
5 on Sun named Stars
The Okanagan Sun have collected more accolades after five members of the club were named BC Football Conference All-Stars.
Running back Malcolm Miller’s record breaking season earned his accolades as an All-Star on the offensive side of the ball.
Miller has been a force for the Sun this season, has carried for 1,277 yards and has also rushed for a Sun record in a single season, passing Dan Arnold’s previous total.
Miller also leads the BCFC in total touchdowns this season with 12.
Mike O’Shea was named an All-Star receiver after catching nine touchdown passes this season for 467 yards.
O’Shea has also been a duel threat for the Sun, playing a big part of the special teams aspect with a pair of returns for touchdowns on kickoffs and punts.
The Sun have a duo of teammates on the defence who were able to crack the All-Star list as defensive backs Tyler Going and Garrett Cape were named to the D-team.
Going sits third on the team with nine tackles this year along with two fumble recoveries, which is tied for the team lead in that department.
Cape has been a ball hound on the defensive side for the Sun, catching a team-high 3 interceptions while also making 9 tackles this season. Cape, along with Going, has also been at the root of the Sun’s strong takeaway abilities, collecting a pair of fumbles on the season.
Finally, Liam Attwood was also recognized for his strong leg and kicking ability this season, going 16-for-21 on field goals throughout the season. Attwood has scored the most points of any other player in the league with 86 total points, including being perfect on extra point tries this season at 38-for-38.