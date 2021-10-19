No offence in Canada has been more prolific than the Okanagan Sun, and no running back has been more prolific than Malcolm Miller.
They continued their dominance Saturday night in a 70-25 victory over the Vancouver Island Raiders at the Apple Bowl for the Sun’s fourth-consecutive B.C. Football Conference win.
Miller rushed for 295 yards and surpassed the 1,000-yard season mark in the opening quarter of play.
Miller carried the ball 27 times on Saturday to break Ron Arnold’s 24-year-old club rushing record for most yards in a season.
Miller also found the end zone twice in the game on the ground and once through the air, including an 80-yard touchdown dash in the second quarter to break the game open.
Miller wasn’t the only member of the Sun who had a record-breaking day as Mike O’Shea continued his dominance on special teams, taking a missed field goal back for 125 yards to give the Sun a score. The 125-yard scamper tied Arman Pogosian of the old Vancouver Trojans for the BCFC record.
The Sun led 17-7 after the first quarter before putting up 24 points in the second to give them a 41-19 lead at the half.
A 20-point third quarter pushed the lead even further out of reach.
Quarterback Dominic Britton finished the game with five touchdown passes for a second-consecutive week while going 12-for-18 through the air for 288 yards passing.
He connected on a 63-yard strike to Kyle Zakala, who made his way down the sidelines for one of his two receiving touchdowns in the game. Zakala was the big contributor among receivers on Saturday, catching a team-high four balls for 120 yards and two scores. O’Shea and Kaiden Banfield also found the end zone through the air.
The Sun rushed for 300 yards as a team and the Sun defence limited the Raiders to a paltry 38. The Sun also had the strong advantage in the total yards department, gaining 590 total yards to the Raiders 250.
Vancouver Island quarterback Jake Laberge, who came into the game sitting third in passing yards in the BCFC, went 15 for 30 for 261 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Dylan Pye was the deep target downfield, catching four passes for 81 yards and a touchdown of his own.
The Sun (6-1) have a weekend off before the biggest showdown of the season against the undefeated Langley Rams (6-0) on Oct. 30.
The game kicks off at 4 p.m.
