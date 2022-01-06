The Kelowna Rockets acquired forward Adam Kydd and a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2023 WHL prospects draft from the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for forward Steel Quiring on Wednesday.
“We are excited to add Adam to our lineup,” said Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton. “He brings a veteran presence to our team. Our expectation is that he’ll step in and play in all situations.
“We wish Steel all the best in the future.”
Kydd, 19, has appeared in 30 games for the Hitmen this season, scoring four goals and adding 15 assists to go along with 12 penalty minutes and a plus-1 plus/minus rating.
The six-foot, 187-pound winger went undrafted in the WHL, but played his way onto the Hitmen.
The Regina product had played in 104 games with the Hitmen over the last three seasons, posting 49 points (19G, 29A), 33 penalty minutes and a plus-6 rating.
Quiring has appeared in 25 games for the Rockets this season, posting 15 points (6G, 9A), 17 penalty minutes and a +9 plus/minus rating.
The Vernon product played in 53 games for the Rockets over his career, posting 19 points (8G, 11A), 19 penalty minutes and a plus-5 rating.
Quiring, who turns 19 on Jan. 15, was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 WHL Prospects Draft.
Calgary is mired in the middle of a crowded pack this season.
The Hitmen are 13-12-5, or seventh place in the WHL’s Eastern Conference, headed into Wednesday’s action.
The Rockets will be back in action this weekend when they host the Vancouver Giants on Friday and Portland Winterhawks on Saturday.
Kelowna has earned points from its past six games, including three straight wins over the B.C. Division leading Kamloops Blazers.
It was during Kelowna’s 7-4 win on Dec. 18 that Quiring recorded his best career WHL game, scoring once and adding three assists.