The Canadian Hockey League has cancelled the 2021 Memorial Cup national championship, the governing body said Tuesday morning.
The Memorial Cup tournament features champions from the Western, Ontario and Quebec major-junior leagues, plus a host team.
“The CHL is committed to the health and safety of our players, their families and billets, our teams, staff and officials, and the communities in which we play. That has driven all of our difficult decisions for the last year as we have dealt with this global pandemic,” CHL president Dan MacKenzie said in a press bulletin.
“The decision was made based on the limitations on travel, border restrictions, and quarantining requirements that would make it impossible to produce league champions.”
The CHL also cancelled the 2020 Memorial Cup slated for Kelowna.
Further decisions regarding the timing and location of the 2022 Memorial Cup will be announced at a later date, the CHL said.
"The CHL looks forward to presenting it next season to the championship club that has earned the right to hoist it," the press release said.