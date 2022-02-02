Big White Ski Resort is celebrating the opening of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, and especially its own Olympic snowboard cross athlete, Tess Critchlow.
On Saturday, the resort is planning a celebratory ski run, complimentary snacks and refreshments, and photo ops at the Tess Critchlow Chairlift with a chance to win tubing passes and an Apple Watch.
“We are trying to encourage as many residents and guests as possible to dress in red and join us at the top of Sun Run below the Bullet Chair for a celebratory ski run at 11 a.m. sharp,” said senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall.
“Simply look for the group of people dressed in red and we’ll all ski down together. Plus, you can swing by the Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to treat yourself to complimentary snacks and refreshments courtesy of Sun-Rype. We’ve even ordered 500 red and white doughnuts. Our team will be filming and taking photos to send to Tess and Team Canada.”
While in the village, look for the chairlift chair dedicated to the local heroine, snap a picture and upload it to Instagram with the hashtag #GoTessGo. Tag @SkiBigWhite and set your post to public. Each week, Big White will choose two qualifiers to instantly win four tubing vouchers and qualify to win the Apple Watch.
Critchlow grew up at the resort, learned to snowboard on its slopes and her first race was at Big White, noted Ballingall. “All of us at Big White could not be more excited for her! We have experienced immense joy in witnessing Tess and her career grow on the mountain.”
“Another proud Momma moment!” added Nada Schumann, her mother and one of the owners in Big White Ski Resort Ltd.
At six years old, Critchlow competed in the annual Neil Edgeworth Memorial Banked Slalom, coming in second only to her brother. Eight years later, at age 14, she was invited to join the B.C. Snowboard Team. And four years later she found herself on Team Canada’s roster.
She had five adult and junior Canadian National Championship wins, multiple top-10 World Cup finishes, podium finishes in team events, and a ninth overall placement in the women's snowboard cross at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games.
“I’m so excited to be named to the Canadian Olympic team to represent Canada and Big White Ski Resort,” she said during team training in Austria.
In addition, Critchlow has created a new line of environmentally-friendly merchandise under the brand, Dakota Racing, with proceeds helping with the expenses of training, travel, racing and other snowboard cross-specific costs. Her clothing is available for purchase at The Rider in the Village Centre Mall.