In three weeks, Ken Holland will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, but on Tuesday the longtime hockey executive was presented with the Freedom of the City Award by Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming.
Freedom of the City is the highest civic tribute bestowed by the City of Vernon, by unanimous decision of council. The honour is awarded to a distinguished person or a distinguished unit of the armed forces of Canada or another nation.
“This is an exciting day,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “Not only has Mr. Holland had a long and prestigious career within the NHL, he has also maintained close ties to his hometown community and has been an outstanding ambassador for both Vernon and the game of hockey on a global scale.”
“I’m humbled and very honoured to receive this award” said Holland, “because it all began here, playing road hockey on 23 Street.”
When he started playing organized hockey, he said he watched his dad, scheduling games, getting ice time for the kids, organizing cars and parents for road trips.
“Dad dedicated everything to kids’ sports — baseball in the summer and hockey in the winter.”
Holland joined the Edmonton Oilers as president of hockey operations and general manager in 2019, after serving as general manager of the Detroit Red Wings for 22 seasons.
He has won the Stanley Cup four times and was on the executive team of two Olympic gold medal-winning squads.
He has been named the NHL’s GM of the Decade (2000-2009) by Sports Illustrated, has captured four Presidents Trophies, 10 division championships, five regular season conference titles and reached 100 regular season points in 13 of his last 18 seasons.
“Mr. Holland’s most respected character traits are his human side, compassion, integrity and ethical leadership. He’s always flying under the radar for the benefit of others,” said Cumming.
“Throughout his life, he has influenced others to move to Vernon and support its residents within the areas of sports, art and culture. He has also personally continued to support the community through generous contributions to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital, Vernon Kal Rotary Club and many other charitable organizations.”
As part of the Freedom of the City recognition, council hosted a special meeting on Tuesday to congratulate Holland, who was joined by family members and friends.
Cumming recalled playing against Holland in minor hockey. “I remember the first time I scored on him,”said Cumming, who played for Penticton. “I also remember coming in on a breakaway, making my one move only to have him stack the pads.”
Holland recalled a party in his parents back yard in 1997 when Detroit won the Stanley Cup and sitting at the kitchen table the next morning with the cup. “It was a special time, and if we win it (in Edmonton) it’s definitely coming to Vernon again.”
Holland becomes the 21st recipient of the Freedom of the City Award.