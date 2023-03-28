The West Kelowna Warriors will take on the Vernon Vipers when the BC Hockey League playoffs open on Friday.
The first two games of the series will be on Friday and Saturday at Royal LePage Place. Both games begin at 7 p.m.
The Warriors finished third in the BCHL’s Interior Division after the regular season wrapped up on the weekend. The Vipers finished sixth.
The Warriors (28-20-6-0) won their final two games of the season, including a 14-0 blowout Friday of the Merritt Centennials and a 4-3 shootout win Saturday against the Silverbacks.
The shootout win secured the
Warriors home-ice advantage for the playoffs.
The Vipers (27-21-2-4) ended their season in similar fashion, with a 14-1 win on Saturday night against the Merritt Centennials (12-37-3-2), the only team in the Interior Conference that didn’t make the playoffs.
Against Merritt, the Warriors led 4-0 after the first period and 10-0 after two.
Rylee Hlusiak (2), Jake Bernadet (2), Riley Sharon, Ben MacDonald, Luke Devlin, Brennan Nelson, Marik Mamic (2), Jaiden Moriello, Michael Salandra, Isaiah Norlin and Matthew Lee scored for the Warriors.
Cayden Hamming stopped 16 shots to earn the shutout.
Affiliate player Mamic’s goals were his first two in the BCHL.
Against Salmon Arm, Chris Duclair stepped up in Round 5 and snapped a shot under the glove of Matthew Tovell before Hamming made a blocker save on Santa Juana to give the Warriors an extra point and the shootout win.
Hlusiak, Moriello and Salandra scored in regulation time for the Warriors. Hamming turned aside 38 of the 41 shots and stopped four of the five shooters in the shootout for his ninth win of the season
——————
After putting an exclamation point on the team’s most decisive regular season yet in the BC Hockey League, the Penticton Vees are set for a first-round playoff matchup against the eighth-seeded Trail Smoke Eaters.
The Vees completed their regular season with a 5-1 win Friday at home against the Vipers and a 4-2 win at home Sunday afternoon versus the Silverbacks.
That final victory left the Vees with a regular season record of 50-3-0-1 and a winning percentage of 0.935 – the best in the BCHL since the 0.917 winning
percentage achieved by the 2011-12 Vees.
It also left the Vees to claim the top three spots in the BCHL scoring race. Bradly Nadeau, 17, won the crown with 113 points (45 goals and 68 assists),
followed by brother Josh Nadeau, 19, with 110 points (44 goals and 66 assists) and teammate Aydar Suniev, 18, with 90 points (45 goals and 45 assists).
Vees’ starting netminder, Luca Di Pasquo, was tops among goalies with
36 wins and a 1.70 goals-against average.
—————
Warriors vs. Vipers
Game 1: Friday, March 31, at Royal LePage Place (7 p.m.)
Game 2: Saturday, April 1, at Royal LePage Place (7 p.m.)
Game 3: Tuesday, April 4, at Kal Tire Place
(7 p.m.)
Game 4: Wednesday, April 5, at Kal Tire Place
(7 p.m.)
* Game 5: Friday, April 7, at Royal LePage Place
(7 p.m.)
* Game 6: Sunday, April 9, at Kal Tire Place
(5 p.m.)
* Game #7: Tuesday, April 11, at Royal LePage Place (7 p.m.)
* if necessary
Playoff tickets are now on sale. Fans are encouraged to buy tickets early to avoid game-day lineups. Tickets can be purchased on the Warriors website (westkelownawarriors.ca) as well as in-person at the Warriors office, as well as at the box office ahead of the opening faceoff.
—————
Warriors, Vipers named BCHL 3 stars
The BC Hockey League’s three stars of the week included two West Kelowna Warriors.
Forward Jaiden Moriello was named the first star and Rylee Hlusiak third star for the final regular-season weekend.
Moriello, 19, concluded his first season as a Warrior by leading the team in scoring with 25 goals and 30 assists for 55 points while playing in all 54 of his team’s games.
The University of Massachusetts-Lowell commit posted a career-high six points in a 14-0 victory over the Merritt Centennials on Friday night
with a goal and five assists before tallying a goal in the Warriors season-ending triumph over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks by a 4-3 score in a shootout on Saturday.
Hlusiak, 20, also completed his season with the Warriors finishing second on the team in scoring with 22 goals and 29 assists for 51 points.
The Sacred Heart University commit also had a big weekend, beginning with a five-point effort on Friday with two goals and three assists against the Centennials in the Warriors
final home game of the regular season before scoring the opening goal just 31 seconds into Saturday night’s 4-3 shootout win in Salmon Arm.
Thomas Tien of the Vernon Vipers earned second star honours.
Tien scored two goals and assisted on five in the Vipers’ 14-1 season-ending win over Merritt on Saturday.