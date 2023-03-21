The West Kelowna Warriors (26-20-6-0) dropped a pair of weekend games and remain two points behind Salmon Arm in the hunt for third place in the Interior
division of the BC Hockey League.
The Warriors picked up a point on the weekend with a 5-4 overtime loss against the Coastal division leading Nanaimo Clippers (36-13-3-0), Saturday at home. Jake Hewitt’s powerplay goal at 1:04 in the extra period was the game winner. Christopher Duclair led the locals with two goals and Rylee Hlusiak and Jake Bernadet added singles.
On Friday, Cranbrook (35-13-1-3) beat West Kelowna 6-3. Isaiah Norlin, Duclair and Ben MacDonald scored for the Warriors.
The Silverbacks were 4-3 overtime winners Friday in Prince George. In a rematch Saturday, the hometown Spruce Kings blanked Salmon Arm 4-0.
Meanwhile, with still another week in the regular season, Penticton Vees continue to steamroll their competition.
Hank Levy posted a shutout and Aydar Suniev scored a hat-trick as the Vees (47-3-0-1) blanked Merritt Centennials (12-35-3-2) 10-0, Saturday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Nic DeGraves and Hiroki Gojsic scored twice. Thomas Pichette, Bradly Nadeau and Ryan Hopkins added singles. Four of Penticton’s goals were scored on the powerplay.
Levy made 14 saves in posting the shutout. Conor Sullivan stopped 61 shots for the Centennials, last in the Interior division and 15 points out of a playoff spot. The Vees outshot the visitors 71-14 for the night including 31-0 in the second period.
The Vees began the weekend with a 9-2 win over Nanaimo Clippers, Friday at home. Josh Nadeau scored a hat-trick and two assists. Suniev with two, Frank Djurasevic, Nic DeGraves, Thomas Pichette and Bradly Nadeau also scored in the win. The Vees outshot the Clippers 70-18 with Luca DiPasquo posting the win in net.
Vernon Vipers (26-20-2-4) won back-to-back home games against Trail Smoke Eaters (19-26-3-4) including a 2-1 shootout victory, Saturday.
Hank Cleaves scored the only goal of the shootout to give Vernon the victory. Luke Pakulak scored during regulation time for Vernon with Josh Schenk replying for Trail. Both goals came in the first period. Both teams had 28 shots on goal with Ethan David posting the win in net.
Vernon won the opening tilt 6-1, Friday. Pakulak scored twice in the win. Cleaves, Reagan Milburn, Isaac Tremblay and Griffen Barr added singles. Roan Clarke made 20 saves in posting the win in net.
The Warriors resume play Friday at home against Merritt before wrapping the regular season, Saturday in Salmon Arm.
The Vees travel to Salmon Arm on Wednesday before returning home Friday to face Vernon at the SOEC. The Vees, which have already clinched first overall in the BCHL regular season, conclude the regular season Sunday at home against Salmon Arm, beginning at 4 p.m.
Vernon concludes its regular season in Merritt, Saturday.