The Kelowna Rockets exploited a shorthanded Kamloops Blazers roster, taking three of a possible four points form the B.C. Division leaders on the weekend.
The Blazers still came away with a prize in cooling off the red-hot Rockets, who had won five in a row.
Kamloops (13-4-0) rebounded from a lopsided 6-1 loss on Friday night to escape with a 4-3 overtime win on Saturday against Kelowna (8-2-1) thanks to a hat trick from Caedan Bankier.
The 18-year-old Surrey native started the scoring early in the second, and finished the game with 13 seconds to play in OT on Saturday.
His winner came as he barged between two Rockets at the blue-line near the Kamloops bench and went in alone on Roman Basran.
He also scored early in the third period. Josh Pillar scored the Blazers' other goal, a shorthanded marker midway through the game.
David Kope scored two for Kelowna while Mark Liwiski had a goal and an assist. Alex Swetlikoff had two helpers. Basran finished the night with 30 saves on 34 shots.
Dylan Garand made 35 saves for the Blazers, who were missing captain Connor Zary (undisclosed injury) and Logan Stankoven (Team Canada, under-18s).
Kelowna went 2-for-5 on the power play while Kamloops was 2-for-6.
It was an entertaining game with Kamloops taking a 2-0 lead before the Rockets tied it — all in the second period.
They traded goals in the third before Bakier won it.
Rockets 6, Blazers 1
It was total domination in Friday night's 6-1 Kelowna win, and all of the damage was done early.
Elias Carmichael, Dylan Wightman, Dillon Hamaliuk, Turner McMillen, Jake Poole and Nolan Flamand all scored for Kelowna. McMillen also had two assists in earning the game's first star.
Kelowna showed exemplary discipline in only surrendering one power play, which they killed. The Rockets went 1-for-4 with an extra attacker in a game that only featured five minor penalties.
About the only blemish was Kelowna allowing another shorthanded goal, this time to Daylan Kuefler with about nine minutes to play.
Otherwise, Kelowna's Cole Schwebius was solid in making 31 saves. Garand made 28 saves, but was left alone much of the first period.
Kelowna scored five times in just under seven minutes of the opening frame. Flamand scored his first WHL goal with one minute to play in the game, but he nearly started off the whole affair.
Taking a cross-ice pass from Tyson Feist, he skated into the left face-off circle and ripped a shot off the post.
Carmichael made good a few minutes later when he smacked a point shot that eluded Garand. It wasn't a pretty goal, and it would foretell what was ahead for Kamloops.
Wightman's next effort was much prettier thanks to a terrific blind pass from McMillen. Wightman picked up the no-look pass behind the Kamloops net, spun and wrapped it into the near post.
The pass caught Garand — and three defenders — looking the wrong way.
Hamaliuk made it 3-0 with a hard snap shot through Garand's five-hole.
More good work behind the net led to McMillen's goal. Scott Cousins was hard on the forecheck, laid a hard hit on a Blazers' defenceman before centring out front to McMillen.
The game's first star picked up the pass in the slot and leaned his whole body into the shot — all five-foot-10 and 155 pounds.
McMillen returned the favour 26 seconds later, and give Flamand credit for the play, too. Flamand absorbed a hard hit just inside the Kamloops zone, but stayed on his skates. He zipped a pass into the slot where McMillen picked it up.
He froze Garand before dropping a clever pass across the crease where Poole slammed it under the crossbar.
It was as pretty a 1-2-3 passing play as you'll see, and one that bodes well for Kelowna's future. Of the three, Poole is the oldest and he doesn't turn 19 until June.
The Rockets are off until Tuesday when they'll host the Prince George Cougars at Prospera Place, puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.
ROCKET FUEL — Kope and Kelowna D Jake Lee were named to the B.C. Division Team of the Week on Monday. Kope had 3G and 3A in four games. Lee had 1G and 3A in the same span. ... Garand is a New York Rangers prospect. ... Fans are not allowed inside arenas, but can stream online at watch.chl.ca.