The Victoria Royals have signed forward Alex Edwards to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.
The 6’1” 190-pound 16-year-old has been playing for the Kelowna Chiefs of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League. This season, he has played in 24 games earning 12 points from six goals and six assists.
“Alex is a very determined, competitive player and a great teammate. He is strong on the puck, has good hands, a high battle level and is willing to take the puck to the net,” said Ed Fowler, Victoria’s director of player personnel.
The Grand Forks native previously played for the Pursuit of Excellence (now known as the RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna) U15 prep team of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League.
During the 2019-20 season, he played in 27 games collecting 26 points from 12 goals and 14 assists.
“I’m feeling extremely grateful to be a part of the Royals organization and I’m hoping to contribute to the team both on and off the ice. I’m looking forward to my future with the organization,” Edwards said of his signing.
Edwards made his debut in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over the Vancouver Giants. He didn’t make it onto the scoresheet.