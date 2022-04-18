The Kelowna Rockets ended their regular season with a 3-1 victory over the Prince George Cougars on Saturday night at Prospera Place, and solidified some impressive numbers for their top young forward in the process.
With a pair of goals and an assist, Cristall finished the season tied for most points scored by a 16-year-old Rocket.
Cristall now shares the record with Shane McColgan at 69 points. McColgan needed 71 games to reach that total in 2009-10, while it took Cristall 61 games.
Also on Saturday, Dach extended his point streak to nine games; he’s amassed 24 points over that span.
It took until the second period for the Rockets to break the scoreless tie.
Cristall and Mark Liwiski scored in quick succession to give the Rockets a 2-0 lead.
Cristall added to the lead late in the third period, but Cayden Glover broke Jari Kykkanen’s shutout bid with less than five minutes to play.
Kykkanen made 18 saves on 19 shots, while Ty Young stopped 25 of the 28 he faced.
The Rockets outshot the Cougars 28-19.
Both teams were zero-for-four on the man advantage.
Rockets 3, Giants 2 (OT)
The Rockets came from behind to secure their 41st victory of the season, and throw a serious scare into their big-city rivals from Vancouver on Friday night.
The Giants needed to win to secure one of the final three spots in the Western Conference for the WHL playoffs.
Instead, Adam Kydd scored with less than eight minutes to play in the game, and Dach netted the winner 1:12 into overtime, to force Vancouver into scoreboard watching.
The Rockets’ Nolan Flamand opened the scoring at 5:33 of the first period on the power play. But the Giants pushed back with a goal from Fabian Lysell halfway through the contest and another from Zack Ostapchuk 39 seconds into the third period.
Kydd’s game-tying goal came at 12:27 of the third on a Kelowna power play that went two-for-five.
Kelowna starter Talyn Boyko made 27 saves as Kelowna outshot the Giants 43-29. Vancouver was one-for-five with the man advantage.
Playoff picture
The Seattle Thunderbirds and Rockets will renew their rivalry when they go head-to-head in the first round of the WHL playoffs. Game 1 is scheduled for Friday at 7:05 p.m. at the accesso ShoWare Center in Washington state.
The series will head north of the border for Game 3 on April 26 and Game 4 on April 27, both at 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Place. Fans can purchase their tickets for the Rockets first two home games online at selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office or by phone at 250-762-5050.
The final weekend provided some drama for three B.C. Division clubs. Vancouver, Prince George and Victoria were all fighting with the Spokane Chiefs for three playoff spots.
Vancouver stumbled into the post-season despite losing their final two games; their reward is the No. 8 seed and a first-round date with the powerhouse Everett Silvertips.
P.G. stunned Kamloops 4-2 on Friday, giving the Cougars enough to climb all the way to the sixth seed. Spokane beat the Victoria Royals 4-2 on Saturday night, advancing over their Canadian counterparts.
The first-round series are: Everett (1) v. Vancouver (8); Kamloops (2) v. Spokane (7); Portland (3) v. Prince George; and Seattle (4) v. Kelowna (5).