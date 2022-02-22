Players with the West Kelowna Warriors will take to the ice at Royal LePage Place for a March 5 game wearing peach-and-black jerseys embossed with the word ‘Peachland.'
It’s a first-time marketing endeavour announced Monday by Warriors president Chris Laurie.
“We are really excited for this event,” he says. “Peachland is our neighbour community and we’d like to invite all the residents to join us as the Warriors represent Peachland, in what we’re planning to be an annual event.”
During the game, against the Prince George Spruce Kings, the Peachland Sportsmen's Association will run the 50-50 draw and give all proceeds to the Peachland food bank. Tickets to the game are $10 for all Peachland residents.
A supply of the Peachland jerseys will also be for sale at the game.