The West Kelowna Warriors split a pair of weekend games at the BC Hockey League Showcase in Chilliwack.
The Warriors’ power play came to life and they shut down the Victoria Grizzlies’ high-powered offence in a 4-1 win on Friday.
But it was a blowout for the other guys on Saturday as the Warriors lost 5-2 to the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.
The Warriors’ power play came into Friday’s game last in the BCHL at 0-for-15, but they scored three with the man advantage against Victoria.
The Warriors, who outshot the Grizzlies 35-15, got a pair of goals from Alexi Van Houte-Cachero, ands singles from Tyler Cristall and Pat Lawn.
The game was tied 1-1 after the first period with Van Houtte-Cachero scoring for West Kelowna and 16-year-old Matthew Wood scored his league leading ninth of the year for Victoria.
Van Houtte-Cachero scored the only goal of the second. Cristall got the insurance goal in the third.
With the goalie pulled, an errant Victoria pass back to the blue line in the West Kelowna end went all the all the way into the empty goal. Pat Lawn got the credit for a shorthanded marker.
Warriors coach Simon Ferguson said it was only a matter of time before the power-play clicked.
Things have been working there but unfortunately we haven’t been able to connect. Today just shows when you’re doing the right things eventually you’ll be rewarded.”
On Saturday, the Warriors were down 5-0 before they finally got on the scoresheet. Port Alberni led 2-0 after the first period and 5-0 after two.
Mirko Buttazzoni, Zeke Nicholson, Ethan Leyer, Brandon Buhr and Finn Brown scored for the winners. Chase Dafoe and Felix Trudeau scored consolation goals for West Kelowna.
The Penticton Vees wrapped up their appearance in the showcase on Thursday with a 6-2 win over the Surrey Eagles.
Vernon Vipers were 4-1 winners Saturday over Chilliwack and blanked Alberni 3-0 on Sunday.
Cameron MacDonald, Luke Buss, Regan Milburn and Zack Tonelli scored for the Vipers on Saturday. The score was tied 1-1 after the first period. Vernon scored three in the second to seal the win.
Ethan David made 25 saves to get the shutout on Sunday. MacDonald scored two and Milburn got the opening goal in the win.
The Warriors host Powell River on Friday.
Vernon heads to Vancouver Island for three games starting Thursday in Victoria.
The Vees visit Prince George on Wednesday and host the Spruce Kings on Friday.
— With files from the Victoria Times Colonist and West Kelowna Warriors