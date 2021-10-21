Tyson Feist is the newest member of some elite company. On Oct. 6, he was named the 26th captain in Kelowna Rockets history.
For a team that’s known for developing defencemen, Feist joined a small list of defenders to wear the C.
Only 10 of the 26 have been defencemen, and that includes NHLers Cal Foote (Tampa Bay), Madison Bowey (Vancouver Canucks), Tyson Barrie (Edmonton Oilers), and Josh Gorges (Montreal Canadiens), as well as Gavin McLeod, Curtis Rich, Burt Henderson, Dallas Thompson and Scott Thomas.
“It’s a huge honour, especially in this organization where there have been a lot of great captains,” said Feist. “To be one of those guys to wear the C and lead the team is a huge honour for me.”
It’s been a bit of a trek for Feist to this point. The Dawson Creek, B.C., product went undrafted into the WHL and has played his way up from Junior B to captain.
“It’s been quite the journey for sure, it’s been a lot of hard work and a lot of people have done a lot for me. A lot of hard work and having a positive attitude, doing everything I can to keep it going.”
Following his WHL draft year in 2016, the then five-foot-10 Feist earned an invite to the Spokane Chiefs camp. Motivated, he returned to his Pursuit of Excellence club where he posted 17 points (3G, 14A) and 44 penalty minutes over 30 games.
“I went into that year to work hard and prove everyone wrong. I had a good year and Spokane reached out to me.”
That landed him an invitation from the Spokane Chiefs, but he spent the majority of his time in Washington State playing for the Junior B Braves in the KIJHL where he appeared in 27 games, posting 17 points (2G, 15A) and 48 penalty minutes.
A trade to the Regina Pats could’ve been his true break, especially after Regina drafted his brother, Layton.
“We played one preseason together, it was a cool experience because we had never gotten to play together before.”
Unfortunately, the pair wouldn’t get the chance to play a regular-season game. Following the end of the Rockets game on Jan. 8, 2020, it was announced at 10:45 p.m. that the Rockets had acquired the right shot D-man to bolster their roster for the 2020 Memorial Cup run.
“I think that the acquisition of Tyson will help us, he plays with a bite and brings a physical presence,” Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton said then.
Feist was ready for yet another shot, and with an automatic berth to the Cup, too.
“I was really excited to bring my game to the Rockets and do everything I could to help win the Memorial Cup, playing any role that they needed,” said Feist. “But it was actually a little bittersweet because my brother had been called up to the Pats and made his debut a few days later.”
Before the season came to an early end due to Covid-19, he established himself as a steady defenceman who could back up his teammates when need be. He appeared in 22 games with the Rockets, posting seven points (2G, 5A) and 28 penalty minutes.
He set career bests during the 2020-21 shortened season, posting ten points (2G, 8A), 18 penalty minutes and a team leading plus-15 rating over 14 games.
He credits the spike due to his training and confidence.
“Obviously, I worked hard over the offseason. I think I just came in with a lot more confidence, I just decided if I’m going to make this happen; I need to have a big year.”
The Arizona Coyotes took notice, inviting him to their development camp after he went undrafted into the pros. He stuck around a little longer, getting the chance to play in their prospects tournament.
“It was really cool experience. It was an honour to be invited; I know lots of guys don’t,” he said. “Hopefully, it can help me get a contract for next year.”
This past summer, Feist stayed in the Kelowna area, training with a handful of NHLers. Prior to the start of his fourth and final WHL season, Feist was told that he would be the next captain of the Rockets.
“Especially with the young guys, I like to be there for them. I know when I was a young guy it was nice when there was an older guy there for me to talk to me and make me feel more comfortable. I like to be that guy in the room to make everyone feel comfortable and included, just bring the best out of everyone.
“Jaret Anderson-Dolan (L.A. Kings) definitely helped me (in Spokane), he was a great role model for me when I was younger.”
As for what he wants to do in his final season with the Rockets, Feist said he wants to leave the organization on a winning note.
“Being the captain, I want to take this team under my wing and have a good year — I believe we have a good team this year. I just need to lead these guys as best as I can, make the playoffs and hopefully have a good playoff run.”
The Rockets (2-1) are back on the ice Saturday — and Oct. 29 — in Vancouver against the Giants (2-1). They’re back on home ice Oct. 30 against the Victoria Royals (1-6).