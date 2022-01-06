The Western Hockey League said Thursday it was postponing Friday’s Kelowna Rockets game against the Vancouver Giants as a result of multiple Giants players and staff being added to the WHL COVID-19 Protocol List due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive.
As of Thursday at 4 p.m., no Rockets players or staff have tested positive for coronavirus, the team said in a press release.
A rescheduled date for Friday’s game against Vancouver will be announced at a later time.
Saturday’s game against Portland is to go ahead as scheduled.
Season-ticket holders are told to “please save your home game No. 16 tickets for that future game,” the Rockets said. “Saturday’s game against Portland will be played. Please use your home game No. 17 ticket to enter the game.”
Single-game ticket holders should save their Jan. 7 tickets for the rescheduled game.
In all Thursday, the WHL suspended seven games in the Western Conference due to COVID-19 or weather delays, including games involving Kelowna, Everett, Spokane, Portland, Kamloops, Seattle, Tri-City, and Vancouver.
Additional test results are pending and further information will be provided when it is available.