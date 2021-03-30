The Western Hockey League announced Tuesday morning it has suspended tonight's Rockets game because of another positive COVID-19 test in Kelowna.
The positive test results belong to a staff member. No players have tested positive at this time.
The WHL said it is working in consultation with B.C. Health Authorities on this matter, but the Rockets had no comment.
As a result of the positive test, tonight's game against the Kamloops Blazers at Prospera Place has been postponed.
"The WHL or Kelowna Rockets will not be providing any further comment at this time. Pending determination of close contacts and further test results, the WHL will provide further information," a news bulletin said.
This is the second positive test for the Rockets, who have played twice this season. Last Friday, they beat the Victoria Royals 5-0. On Sunday, they lost 6-0 to the Vancouver Giants.