The Niagara River Lions drafted Kelowna native Grant Shephard in the third round, 16th overall, of the Canadian Elite Basketball League draft on Wednesday.
The six-foot-10, 22-year-old forward plays for the Carleton Ravens in Ontario University Athletics.
“We were thrilled to be able to add Grant to our program this summer," Niagara head coach and general manager Victor Raso said.
"As an athletic forward with great size, we believe Grant will bolster our front court and challenge our bigs for playing time immediately. Grant is someone that we would like to help in his development process and keep in our program for years to come.”
The seven-team CEBL is hoping to play a full season beginning June 5.
CEBL teams can draft university players, have them play in the summer league, and then return to school in the fall.
That's why Shephard played for the Fraser Valley Bandits in 2019. Since then, however, life has changed for the KSS Owls standout.
He's transferred from the UBC Thunderbirds to Carleton, and has been named to the senior men’s national team roster for the third window of the FIBA AmeriCup 2022 Qualifiers.
Shephard has two seasons of university eligibility remaining in his varsity career. He averaged 14 points per game, 72.1% of free throws, and 1.7 assists per game in the 2019-2020 season at UBC.
He also helped Team Canada to silver in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.