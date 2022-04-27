The Seattle Thunderbirds had the Kelowna Rockets on the ropes with a 5-1 victory on Tuesday night at Prospera Place.
Kelowna trailed the best-of-seven, first-round playoff series 3-0. Game 4, Seattle’s first opportunity to sweep Kelowna, came Wednesday night. But a score was not available at press deadline.
On Tuesday in Game 3, Kelowna was unable to capitalize on five power-play opportunities through the first two periods of play.
Jake Poole did beat Seattle starter Thomas Milic on a penalty shot 18:22 into the game, but that was it for the offence.
Seattle’s Reid Schaefer tied the game early in the second while on a power play, and the game collapsed under the Rockets in the third period.
The teams were tied 1-1 heading into the final frame. Kelowna forward Mark Liwiski was given five minutes and a game misconduct for checking to the head four minutes into the period, and, Seattle’s Jeremy Hanzel was given two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct.
In the dying seconds of the four-on-four, Kevin Korchinski scored to give the Thunderbirds their first lead of the game.
Seattle then scored back-to-back power play goals 17 seconds apart to take a 4-1 lead. The T-Birds added another later in the period to make it a 5-1 final.
Seattle was three-for-five on the power play, with all three of their goals coming from the five-minute power play in the third period.
The Thunderbirds outshot the Rockets 46-28.
Kelowna’s Jari Kykkanen made 41 saves on 46 shots, while Thomas Milic turned aside 27 of the 28 shots he faced.