Adam Kydd

Kelowna Rockets forward Adam Kydd looks to score against the Seattle Thunderbirds on Tuesday night at Prospera Place.

 Steve Dunsmoor

The Seattle Thunderbirds had the Kelowna Rockets on the ropes with a 5-1 victory on Tuesday night at Prospera Place.

Kelowna trailed the best-of-seven, first-round playoff series 3-0. Game 4, Seattle’s first opportunity to sweep Kelowna, came Wednesday night. But a score was not available at press deadline.

On Tuesday in Game 3, Kelowna was unable to capitalize on five power-play opportunities through the first two periods of play.

Jake Poole did beat Seattle starter Thomas Milic on a penalty shot 18:22 into the game, but that was it for the offence. 

Seattle’s Reid Schaefer tied the game early in the second while on a power play, and the game collapsed under the Rockets in the third period. 

The teams were tied 1-1 heading into the final frame. Kelowna forward Mark Liwiski was given five minutes and a game misconduct for checking to the head four minutes into the period, and, Seattle’s Jeremy Hanzel was given two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct.

In the dying seconds of the four-on-four, Kevin Korchinski scored to give the Thunderbirds their first lead of the game.

Seattle then scored back-to-back power play goals 17 seconds apart to take a 4-1 lead. The T-Birds added another later in the period to make it a 5-1 final.

Seattle was three-for-five on the power play, with all three of their goals coming from the five-minute power play in the third period.

The Thunderbirds outshot the Rockets 46-28.

Kelowna’s Jari Kykkanen made 41 saves on 46 shots, while Thomas Milic turned aside 27 of the  28 shots he faced.