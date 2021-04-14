The Western Hockey League announced late Tuesday the Kelowna Rockets have been cleared to resume team activities beginning today after all individuals within the team cohort tested negative for COVID-19 this week.
The Rockets were scheduled to practice today for the first time since entering a league-mandated, 14-day isolation period following the discovery of a positive test for COVID-19 on March 30.
Though seven additional positive tests for COVID-19 were discovered within the Rockets team cohort, this occurred while the individuals were in isolation and does not impact upon the initial start of the 14-day isolation period.
The Rockets are scheduled to return to game play Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Prince George Cougars at Sandman Centre in Kamloops.