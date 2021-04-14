Kelowna Rockets
Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

The Western Hockey League announced late Tuesday the Kelowna Rockets have been cleared to resume team activities beginning today after all individuals within the team cohort tested negative for COVID-19 this week.

The Rockets were scheduled to practice today for the first time since entering a league-mandated, 14-day isolation period following the discovery of a positive test for COVID-19 on March 30.

Though seven additional positive tests for COVID-19 were discovered within the Rockets team cohort, this occurred while the individuals were in isolation and does not impact upon the initial start of the 14-day isolation period. 

The Rockets are scheduled to return to game play Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Prince George Cougars at Sandman Centre in Kamloops.