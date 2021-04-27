Kelowna’s Megan Osland is headed back to the U.S. Open.
Osland earned one of two spots available at a one-day, 36-hole U.S. Women’s Open qualifier at Oceanside Country Club in Ormond Beach, Fla., on Monday.
The field consisted of 60 women from around the world.
Osland shot 1-under par in the first round leaving her two back of the leader, Helen Kreuzer of Germany.
Playing in the same group for the second round, Osland started with four pars and then made four straight birdies.
She ended the qualifier at 2-under par, or two stokes back of the other qualifier, Kim Metraux of Switzerland.
This year’s U.S. Women’s Open is being held at The Olympic Club in San Francisco, Calif., from June 3-6.
The U.S. Golf Association did not use qualifying last year due to the pandemic; however, Osland played her way into the U.S. Women’s Open in 2019 through the qualifying process.
She birdied three of her final five holes during the second of two rounds at a qualifying sectional in Bradenton, Fla., to hold on to top spot in the tournament.
Osland carried a 3-stroke lead into the final round thanks to a first round 68, and withstood a strong charge from Mexican Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez.
A difficult first round at Country Club of Charleston in South Carolina left her just shy of making the cut once she reached the big stage in 2019.
Her first round ended with a 4-over par 75. She was much better in Round 2, going 1-over par and just missing out on playing weekend golf by two strokes.
She is now off to Arkansas to play in a Women’s All Pro Tournament being held at the Hot Springs Country Club. Due to the date the U.S. Open qualifier was held, she will be unable to play a practice round before teeing it up this morning at 8:20 a.m.
Osland is coming off a win last week on the National Women’s Golf Association tour.
She beat 10-time LPGA tournament winner Paula Creamer by two strokes at Hawks Landing Golf Course in Orlando, Fla.
Osland is a graduate of Kelowna Secondary who attended San Jose State University where she earned 11 top-10 finishes for the Spartans.