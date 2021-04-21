The Kamloops Blazers scored five power-play goals on their way to downing the Kelowna Rockets 6-2 on Tuesday night at the Sandman Centre in WHL play.
Sixteen-year-old Connor Levis put on a show for the Blazers, scoring four goals—all with an extra attacker.
Montana Onyebuchi and Inaki Baragano also scored for the Blazers (8-2-0), who went 5-for-7 on the power play.
Dylan Garand made 32 saves on 34 shots, outduelling Cole Schwebius (28 saves on 34 shots) in Kelowna’s net.
David Kope and Mark Liwiski replied for the Rockets (3-2-0), playing their third game in four nights since enduring a 14-day COVID-19 shutdown.
Kelowna crowned the Victoria Royals 7-2 on Monday and edged the Prince George Cougars 7-5 on Saturday.
On Tuesday night in Kamloops, it was all about special teams. With the Blazers on fire, Kelowna was 0-for-5 with an extra man.
The game was never in doubt with Kamloops posting a 4-0 lead in the first period.
Onyebuchi found the back of the net 1:45 into the game. Levis scored a pair on the man advantage and Baragano added another power play goal before the end of the first
Kope scored his second of the season to inch the Rockets back within three, deflecting a point shot with great hands just under the bar.
Levis completed the hat trick just after the midway point of the third. Liwiski scored the Rockets fourth shorthanded goal of the season to make it 5-2 on a heads-up play that caught Garand napping.
Behind the net, Garand was too casual and Liwiski stripped him of the puck and tucked a quick wraparound shot into the far post.
Unfortunately for Kelowna, shortly after that Levis netted his fourth goal of the game.
Rilen Kovacevic, William Irvine, Steel Quiring, Ethan Ernst, Jackson DeSouza and Nicholas Cristiano were the Rockets scratches.
Kelowna will look to bounce back when they host the Prince George Cougars on Friday night at Prospera Place, puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. No fans are allowed into the arena, but can stream the game at watch.chl.ca.