The West Kelowna Warriors made it two upsets in a row over the Penticton Vees with a 4-3 win at Royal LePage Place on Wednesday night.
The Warriors also beat the Vees 5-2 on Dec. 18 in the last game before the BC Hockey League’s winter break.
Wednesday looked like it would be Penticton’s night early when the Vees scored just 45 seconds into the game as Owen Simpson’s shot deflected off a Warriors player and past goaltender Johnny Derrick.
The goal was Simpson’s first with the Vees and third of the season.
West Kelowna, wearing retro Westside Grizzlies uniforms, responded quickly, however.
First, it was Chase Dafoe firing a wrist shot into the top corner past goalie Carter Serhyenko at 16:10 on the powerplay to tie the game at one.
Only 16 seconds later, Felix Trudeau tipped a Charles Alexis Legault shot to give the Warriors a 2-1 lead heading into the second period.
The Vees argued unsuccessfully that Trudeau’s stick was above the crossbar and the goal shouldn’t have counted.
The Vees took command again in the second period. Luc Wilson was tied the game midway though the period, but Derrick shut the door as Penticton missed out on other scoring chances.
Derrick made 38 saves on the night and 15 in the middle frame as Penticton outshot West Kelowna 41-23.
Against the run of play, West Kelowna captain Elan Bar Lev Wise scored 7:09 into the third period to restore the lead.
Five minutes later, Chase Dafoe scored his second of the game, taking the puck out of a scrum and back handing it into the net to give the Warriors a two-goal lead. That would turn out to be the winning goal.
The Vees added one late on a penalty shot goal from Josh Nadeau, but were unable to get the tying goal in the final two-and-a-half minutes.
Serhyenko made 19 saves on 23 shots in his first appearance with the Vees in front of 750 fans.
The two teams will play again Friday at the South Okanagan Event Centre.
The loss drops Penticton’s record to 20-4-0-1. West Kelowna improved to 17-9-0-0.