The Kelowna Rockets snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Kamloops Blazers Saturday night at Prospera Place.
It was the final meeting between the two during the 2021-22 regular season, with the Rockets edging out the Blazers 8-4-0-2 in the season series.
The Blazers blanked the Rockets 6-0 in Kamloops on Friday.
On Saturday, the Blazers got on the board first with Quinn Schmiemann’s 12th goal of the season 6:04 into the game, but
the Rockets responded with four straight goals in the second frame from Pavel Novak, Adam Kydd and two from Colton Dach.
The Blazers pushed back with a pair in the third to make it a one-goal game, but Rockets assistant captain Dach completed his first hat trick into the empty net with two seconds left on the clock.
Netminder Talyn Boyko made 28 saves on 31 shots.
Kydd and Novak both posted three-point nights, while Dach had an assist to go with his three goals.
Logan Stankoven and Kaden Hammell scored for Kamloops in the third period.
The Rockets outshot Kamloops on the night, 47-31.
Both teams were one-for-two on the power play.
Rockets Rilen Kovacevic and Blazers’ Mathan MacPherson-Ridgewell ratcheted up the intensity early with a fight 2:31 into the game.
On Friday in Kamloops, the Blazers jumped out to a 2-0 lead just 6:22 into the game with goals from Stankoven and Daylan Kuefler.
Logan Bairos made it 3-0 before the first intermission.
Hammell and Kuefler pushed Kamloops to a 5-0 lead toward the end of the second period.
Jari Kykkanen replaced Boyko in Kelowna net to start the third period. Dallas Stars prospect Stankoven pushed the game to 6-0 with his second of the night.
Boyko stopped 25 of the 30 shots, Kykkanen turned aside six of the seven shots fired on him. Kelowna outshot Kamloops 41-37.
The Rockets are back in action on Friday when they host the Prince George Cougars at Prospera Place.