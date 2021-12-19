The Kelowna Rockets are headed into the holiday break on a high note thanks to a 7-4 win over the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday night at Prospera Place.
It took nearly 10 minutes, but Andrew Cristall made the bears rain down at Prospera Place on Teddy Bear Toss Night after Steel Quiring fed the puck out front to him. The 16-year-old posted a pair of goals and four shots on the night.
Nolan Flamand picked up four assists and went an astounding plus-5 while winning 14 of 18 faceoffs. Talyn Boyko made 41 saves on 45 shots. Half of the Blazers’ losses have come to Kelowna (13-9-3); the Rockets are 4-0 vs. Kamloops (19-8-0) this season.
Cristall (7) put the Rockets on the board first and made the bears come down 9:48 into the game. Later in the period, Connor Levis (7) and Cristall (8) traded power-play goals, with the Rockets holding a 2-1 lead after 20.
Logan Bairos, with his first of the season, added another power-play marker and Quinn Schmiemann (8) pushed the Blazers ahead early in the second. Rilen Kovacevic took off streaking up the right-wing and cut in front of the Blazers net to score his first WHL goal.
Jackson DeSouza got in on the first-goal action early in the third. Fraser Minten (8) tied things up again, but Tyson Feist (8) and Colton Dach (12) pushed the Rockets out front again. Steel Quiring (5) cashed in the empty netter.
The Rockets were one-for-three with the man advantage, while Kamloops went two-for-five on the power play.
The Blazers outshot the Rockets 45-29.
With starter Dylan Garand representing Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton, Dylan Ernst started Saturday and made 22 saves.
Kamloops was also missing Logan Stankoven and his 32 points in 22 games. The Rockets were without Pavel Novak (Czech Republic), their leading scorer with 31 points in 24 games.
Kelowna is now on the holiday break until Dec. 28 where they’ll face the Blazers at Sandman Centre. The Rockets will then host Blazers again at Prospera on Dec. 29 at Prospera Place.