Minor hockey was a winter mainstay for Kelowna kids age six to 14. There were four main age-based groups: pups, peewees, bantams and midgets. Over age 16, you became a juvenile.
Registration was held in September at B and B paint shop, corner of Ellis and Bernard. Owner Emile Bouchard was Kelowna Minor Hockey president. Most of our games were on Saturday mornings lasting an hour. Pups played on a divided ice surface to maximize use. If you were fortunate to make the division rep team, you practiced during the week. Travel to out of town games was to Penticton, Vernon or Kamloops. Games were often mid-week, starting at 5 p.m. to allow time for travel home for school next day. Occasionally we had a weekend game especially for playoffs.
Public skating, unrelated to hockey, was on Friday evenings when the senior-Packers were not playing. We skated one direction listening to ’50s rock music. At half time, the buzzer sounded and we reversed directions. Our goal was to hold hands with one of the better girl skaters. I usually did not succeed.
The majority of our equipment purchases and skates were sharpened at Kelowna Cycle owned by Mike and Ernie at west end of Lawrence Avenue. Carl Ekk was their knowledgeable assistant. Bauer and CCM skates were most popular.
I always wanted a pair of CCM Tackaberry skates; the top of the line, they were beyond my means so I settled for less expensive Bauers. Northland Pro and CCM professional hockey sticks were top of the line. Our sticks were taped with a large knob at the end to prevent losing it when checked or slashed.
Pond hockey was another winter pasttime. The ponds and lakes froze more frequently then. Pick -up games after school and weekends were common. The golf course, Bankhead ponds and the Glenmore body of water just past McKinley Road on the east side called Bubna Slough were popular areas. Lake Okanagan bay area off Manhattan Drive and the west end of Francis Avenue were also popular.
We lived in the Manhattan Drive area. My father drove his car over the lake in the winter of 1948-49. The last time I can remember the lake freezing over was winter of 1986. Winter of 1968-69 was also brutally cold and the lake froze over.
In the past decade we have had it relatively easy although some will disagree. This winter reminds me of a typical 1950s winter, bringing back memories of hockey and the Kelowna Packers. I still maintain a great interest in professional hockey, 65 years on.
I recently attended a Rockets game with two high school friends. We talked a lot about the old Packers games at Kelowna Memorial Arena. This got me thinking about writing an article relevant to those days.
The Kelowna Packers were established in 1949 and played from 1951 to 1960 in the Okanagan Senior Hockey League (OSHL), with the Penticton Vees, Vernon Canadians and Kamloops Elks, later named the Chiefs. Nelson Maple Leafs were listed as members in 1955-56.
There was an intense rivalry between all teams. Packers’ games — Tuesday, Friday and Saturday — were usually packed with standing room only. Memorial Arena seated approximately 2,600 people for a city of around 12,000 in the mid-1950s. There were many interested hockey folks.
Winter brought talk of the Packers. There were then no other mass spectator sports to compete with. I attended most of the games as a youngster.
On entering the main arena entrance at the east end you walked up a ramp, to the north or south depending on your seat. Situated on the main level was a snack bar serving hotdogs, popcorn, candy and coffee. The kids’ section was located in the northwest corner of the arena with a smaller snack bar close by. Emergency exit doors were at the north and south ends. Smokers used them during intermissions.
The rink had chicken wire type fencing at either end, open in the middle section allowing us to fetch a puck deflected over the boards. Broken hockey sticks were also thrown by the referee or player. We were thrilled if we got one. They were either CCM or Northland Pro, later Sherwood made of either maple, ash or birch and a step above the ones we had. There were no bent blades in those days. We taped the ends together and used them for pond hockey.
Between periods, the rink rats would appear with shovels placed side by side circling the ice perimeter, meeting in the middle. This was followed with the water tank on wheels to squeegee and resurface the ice. Initially it was pushed by a driver on skates then later with a tractor. Lorne Gruber was the driver.
The Packers played for seven seasons and 280 games, with a win percentage of .52. They hovered around that percentage most of the time excepting 1957-58 when they were .62. They placed first in the league that season, defeating the Kamloops Chiefs, and went on to defeat the Winnipeg Maroons in the western final, winning the T.B. Patton Cup.
1n 1958 they lost the Allan Cup final in seven games to the Eastern Champion Belleville McFarlands. Some of the players were Ray Powell, Joe Kaiser, Jim Middleton, Harry Smith, Moe Young, Pat Coburn, Mike Durban, Dave Gatherum, Greg Jablonski, Bill Jones, Russ Kowalchuck and Bill Swarbrick. Head coach Jack O’Reilly, manager Bob Giordano and equipment manager Ewalt Sapinsky. That year they went on to become the first Canadian ice hockey team to play an exhibition tour in Sweden and the Soviet Union. They captured the OSHL season title in 1959-60 then folded.
Peter Kerr, a Packers aficionado, was also very helpful in providing me historical information.
The Kelowna Branch of the Okanagan Historical Society operates on the unceded traditional territory of the Syilx people. It gratefully acknowledges their traditional knowledge, the elders and all those who have gone before us.
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society. Additional information would be welcome at P.O. Box 22105, Capri P.O., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 9N9.