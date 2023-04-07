Kelowna gymnasts take 18 medals at B.C. provincial championship

The Okanagan Gymnastic Centre artistic gymnastics and trampoline team took on the best of the best at B.C.’s Provincial Championships in Surrey this past weekend and came out on top.
The event is the largest and most prestigious annual gymnastics competition in the province, and the OGC team of 25 athletes rose to the occasion, bringing home 18 medals, with some earning the highly coveted status of provincial champion.
OGC’s trampoline and tumbling head coach Jamie Gardner and women’s artistic head coach, Chris Sheremeta, praised their athletes’ performances.
“Our competitive team’s impressive results are a testament to their dedication and hard work,” said Sheremeta.
“At OGC, we believe in training hard while having fun and building lasting friendships, and our athletes have proven that it’s a winning formula. I couldn’t be prouder of each and every one of them,” Gardner added.
Travis Andersen became a two time provincial champion, winning two gold medals, one in trampoline and the other in double mini trampoline. Andersen’s high scores in each discipline earned him an advance to the junior national level.
Paige Porcellato and Kira Tomlinson also became provincial champions after their gold medal performances in women’s level 4 synchronized trampoline.
Brayden Renou became a provincial champion by winning gold in level 5 tumbling. Renou and Travis also brought home gold in synchronized level 5 trampoline.
Jacob Kochylema became a B.C. provincial champion in level 7 double mini trampoline with his gold medal performance.
Ethan Scott and Owen Harbo (from Vancouver Island Premier Gymsports) teamed up to win gold in level 6 synchronized trampoline performance.
In women’s artistic gymnastics, Rae Roworth placed second on uneven bars while Victoria Schmidt secured a close third place finish on the balance beam.
Alex Saskiw, took second place in double mini trampoline while Porcellato also brought home a silver medal in level 4 trampoline.
Scott placed second on level 6 trampoline and second in the junior level on double mini trampoline.
Kayley Gawley placed third in level 5 on the double mini trampoline, Maeve Pither Byrne placed third in level 3 double mini trampoline.
Seija Bishop placed third in level 7 tumbling and Jordon Hevesy placed second in level 5 double mini trampoline.
Hevesy and Kochylema also placed second in level 5, synchronized trampoline.
Gawley and Danielle Robin landed in third place in level 5 synchronized trampoline.
To top off the weekend, OGC was awarded with a gold in trampoline for team finals.
OGC has been welcoming athletes of all abilities and ages for over 40 years.
For more complete results and information check out our website at okanagangymnastics.com.