A familiar voice to hockey fans will be the keynote speaker at the BC Sports Hall of Fame’s 2022 Annual Summit next week in Kelowna.
Jim Hughson, the longtime Hockey Night in Canada play-by-play commentator, will speak at the Council of Chairs Dinner. The Hockey Hall of Famer broadcast NHL hockey for more than 40 years until his retirement in 2021.
Hughson, who’s from Fort St. John, began his TV and radio career as the play-by-play voice of the Vancouver Canucks of the NHL from 1979-1982 and again from 1994-2008.
He was the lead play-by-play commentator for Hockey Night in Canada from 2008-2021 and the NHL on Rogers Sportsnet from 2014-2021.
The Council of Chairs dinner will feature the Eric Whitehead Inspired Service Awards and a special tribute to former BC Sports Hall of Fame Chair Anna Nyarady of Vancouver. Nyarady is receiving one of nine Eric Whitehead Inspired Service Awards to be presented at the Council of Chairs Dinner, along with a special award for lifetime contributions and leadership of the BC Sports Hall of Fame.
This is the first time the annual summit, which runs Sept. 23-24th at the Rotary Centre for the Arts and the Prestige Beach House in Kelowna, will be held outside of the Lower Mainland.
Co-hosted by the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame, the Kelowna 2022 Annual Summit will also celebrate three of the biggest defining moments in British Columbia sport history: Rick Hansen’s Man in Motion World Tour (1987); Nancy Greene’s Olympic gold and silver medals at Grenoble (1968); Canada’s upset win at the 16-country Alfred Dunhill Cup Team Golf Championship (1994).